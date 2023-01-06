 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   It's the first week of January, so it's time for your annual "meet the twins born in different years" story   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sappy, New Year, Mum Kali Jo Scott, New Year's Day, New Year's Eve, Times Square, Mum Kaid, Childbirth, pair of twins  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
- Checks location to make sure this isn't the mom we are about to donate our cribs to -

/it isn't
//it'll be nice to get the cribs and changing table and crib sheets and other stuff out of the house
///twins are hard
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was in the OR during the C section when my identicals were born. There may be different minutes listed on their birth certificates, but I say my kids were born at the same time. I met the first while the second was already going out the door!
 
timnlay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sucks for those kids.   Any birth year cutnoffs etc will disadvantage one of them.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are The Usos actually twins?: The New Day: Feel the Power, March 2, 2020
Youtube IVkOM8xefVw
Big E ready for this thread.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pfft. My twin is a Capricorn and I'm an Aquarius.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Pfft. My twin is a Capricorn and I'm an Aquarius.


Yeah well my twin is a Gemini and my twin is a Gemini.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Pope of Manwich Village: Pfft. My twin is a Capricorn and I'm an Aquarius.

Yeah well my twin is a Gemini and my twin is a Gemini.


Oh, yeah?!...well, I don't really have a twin!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

timnlay: Sucks for those kids.   Any birth year cutnoffs etc will disadvantage one of them.


I thinking of when they start school. Technically they should start school the same day. But something tells me, the school will split them up because, reasons.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like how they put the kids names on their hats.
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: Mum Kali Jo Scott, from Texas, US, went into labour with her first twin baby girl Annie Jo at 11.55pm on New Year's Eve as her sister Effie Rose followed just minutes later at 12:01am

That's a "Look who's here on a leash" Joan Rivers moment, right there

/Melissa, you ripped me to shreds! Go back to sleep.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their dad must feel very proud to have so much material for dad jokes.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.