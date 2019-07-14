 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man who rode his bike 18 miles to kill his ex stopped for a pasty to recharge   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Closed-circuit television, Prison, John Jessop, Convenience store, Mobile phone, Clair Ablewhite, Nottingham, Anxiety  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brits are weird.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one pasty?  They usually come in pairs I thought
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been more concerned with covering his face instead of a nipple
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pasties and a G-String
Youtube HH51fbzXg_E
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Should have been more concerned with covering his face instead of a nipple


It was for his third nipple, on his face
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh my god, murderers, just stay home and move on with your life

if you have to ride 18 miles on a bike to kill someone, you can safely forget they farking exist

this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 miles, or more correctly 29K, isn't particularly far for a cyclist.  If he did it all in one shot, it'd be a good workout, but stopping in the middle for a stabbing drops your heart rate, you start to get stiff, and then it's like, why bother?  Next time do the whole 29 in one push.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moothemagiccow:  if you have to ride 18 miles on a bike to kill someone, you can safely forget they farking exist


He only had to ride 9 miles to kill her.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.


They don't shoot in lieu of two weeks notice.  They shoot because they think their coworkers need to be punished.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I would ride a bike 9 miles and I would ride a bike 9 more just to be the man who rides for 18 miles to kill you at your door.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: moothemagiccow:  if you have to ride 18 miles on a bike to kill someone, you can safely forget they farking exist


He only had to ride 9 miles to kill her.


I assume he didn't want to stick around and hang out with the corpse so he rode home.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 218x180]

Brits are weird.


It's a skill thing. It takes practice and coordination to get the tassels to rotate in opposite directions.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something should be done about assault pasties.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x403]


i do not want to fark that pie
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: moothemagiccow: this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.

They don't shoot in lieu of two weeks notice.  They shoot because they think their coworkers need to be punished.


Are you seriously arguing in favor of the people going postal?
Stay home and move on with your life, for the love of god
And stop doing murder suicides, just do a farking suicide
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes I don't blame him
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: oh my god, murderers, just stay home and move on with your life

if you have to ride 18 miles on a bike to kill someone, you can safely forget they farking exist

this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.


The murder-suicide is done in the wrong order.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: NM Volunteer: moothemagiccow: this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.

They don't shoot in lieu of two weeks notice.  They shoot because they think their coworkers need to be punished.

Are you seriously arguing in favor of the people going postal?
Stay home and move on with your life, for the love of god
And stop doing murder suicides, just do a farking suicide


I'm not arguing for it.  I'm explaining why they do it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Yikes I don't blame him


Like you could do any better.
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Leaving the scene, CCTV and dashcam video captured Jessop walking back to where he stowed away his bike before cycling the 18 miles back home."

So a 36 mile round trip.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x403]

i do not want to fark that pie


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oh my god, murderers, just stay home and move on with your life

if you have to ride 18 miles on a bike to kill someone, you can safely forget they farking exist

this is like the guys who shoot up their workplace: get. a. new. job.


Yeah  that'll do it.
Thanks, moo, your exasperated post on an obscure internet forum will certainly fix murder and workplace violence forever!
 
