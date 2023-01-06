 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Young people are in China are mad as hell, and they're not going to take it anymore -- so they are deliberately infecting themselves with coronavirus   (bbc.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twister Sister, after many years, decide they will take it after all.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Repurposed Chicken Pox Parties - RCPP
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good god, are they stupid.

Now, please pass the horse dewormer.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Repurposed Chicken Pox Parties - RCPP


Baby you know me!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1 Billion humans are miserably farked and paradoxically have a disproportionate amount of responsibility for the welfare of the human race.  Yeah, humanity's future isn't looking so great right now.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Young people are in China are, eh?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Natural selection at work.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Three years of Covid prevention measures were a complete waste and failure, he says, because the government eased controls too quickly, with no preparation, and so many have caught the virus.

Just about says it all. They had all that time under strict control to prepare, longer than any other nation, and they just... Let it rip.

A tremendous waste of life. Might as well have never done anything.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL so they're at the stage we were at in the summer of 2020.

Licking toilet seats yet, kiddos?
 
Pincy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Based on the percentage of people I see in my neck of the woods here in PDX wearing masks in crowded places I'd say that we are basically doing the same thing in the US as well.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
COVID Commercial - SNL
Youtube hPtH43VmvJI
 
Gestalt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thus proving China doesn't have conferred immunity from stupid people with magical thinking.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is probably good idea and will limit resistant mutant strains.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Good god, are they stupid.

Now, please pass the horse dewormer.


This sounds more like government implementation of ignorance backfiring?
 
Elfich
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you have people infecting and attempting to deliberately spread it, it is going to spread like wildfire in a way that no other country has seen.

And I don't think this "I'll get infected to prevent the elderly from getting infected" plan is going to work like how these people want it to work. These people who are intentionally spreading the disease are going to spread it to more people than they intend and it will work it's way back to the elderly.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not quite as insane as it sounds - without a decent vaccine, and with exposure being almost certain, they're exerting some control over when they're infected.

If it is inevitable, you might as well try to get sick between waves when hospitals are more likely to have beds available.
 
Elfich
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL so they're at the stage we were at in the summer of 2020.

Licking toilet seats yet, kiddos?


and their vaccines are less effective
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get Covid get it over with. Next variant. Get Covid get it over with. Next variant. Get Covid get it over with.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Elfich: [Fark user image 693x432]

If you have people infecting and attempting to deliberately spread it, it is going to spread like wildfire in a way that no other country has seen.

And I don't think this "I'll get infected to prevent the elderly from getting infected" plan is going to work like how these people want it to work. These people who are intentionally spreading the disease are going to spread it to more people than they intend and it will work it's way back to the elderly.


What, do they think it can only jump to 3 more people and stop?
 
LL316
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB - I went to the Georgia Aquarium in December and everyone was required to wear masks.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ToastmasterGeneral: Good god, are they stupid.

Now, please pass the horse dewormer.

This sounds more like government implementation of ignorance backfiring?


That and how useless Sinovax was in comparison to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bug hunters
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that almost certainly won't cause unpredictable mutations in the virus.
 
LL316
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's not quite as insane as it sounds - without a decent vaccine, and with exposure being almost certain, they're exerting some control over when they're infected.

If it is inevitable, you might as well try to get sick between waves when hospitals are more likely to have beds available.


So hospitals will be flooded with people forever instead of just once in a while?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Young people are in China are, eh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the Chinese academia is as clogged with old tenured farts as America, that could be a viable strategy for grad students to advance, at least for heartless monsters.

What's that professor, I can't hear you, come a little closer.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New generation kamikaze pilots.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's not quite as insane as it sounds - without a decent vaccine, and with exposure being almost certain, they're exerting some control over when they're infected.

If it is inevitable, you might as well try to get sick between waves when hospitals are more likely to have beds available.


Rather poignant example of how decentralized rational action cannot be relied upon to solve large scale problems like pandemics and global warming....
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Covid parties they had in the US at the beginning of the pandemic.  Those went great.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They have  been pissed for a while now with all of the banking shenanigans in China and covid. Hopefully the youth will just throw out the old aholes in charge or at least give them the long covid.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For a heavy-handed authoritarian dictatorship, it amazes me how laissez-faire the CCP can be about certain things.

Set the time zone on your phone to something other than Beijing Time? Straight to jail!

Refuse a COVID vaccine? We'll overlook this one. (40% of people age 60+ are unvaccinated)
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are they just flatly suicidal and this is a cover story?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LL316: Unsung_Hero: It's not quite as insane as it sounds - without a decent vaccine, and with exposure being almost certain, they're exerting some control over when they're infected.

If it is inevitable, you might as well try to get sick between waves when hospitals are more likely to have beds available.

So hospitals will be flooded with people forever instead of just once in a while?


A hospital that is constantly full is better than a hospital that spends half the time empty and half the time at 2x capacity.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Ms Wang, another Beijing resident, and her family have pre-purchased Paxlovid before it becomes too expensive . . ."

This is one of the reasons why the Chinese government has relaxed their travel restrictions. Nobody trusts the homemade vaccines and treatments. Those traveler won't be going on vacations. They'll be trying to clean out the stockpiles of covid drugs in every country they visit.
 
alaric3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Young people are in China are, eh?


Youth in Asia?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A 27-year-old coder in Shanghai, who did not receive any of the Chinese vaccines, says he voluntarily exposed himself to the virus.

"Because I don't want to change my holiday plan," he explains, "and I could make sure I recovered and won't be infected again during the holiday if I intentionally control the time I get infected."

That's not how COVID works, that's not how any of this works.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hPtH43VmvJI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I love the fine print at the end of that one:

STILL NOT TECHNICALLY ADVISABLE ACCORDING TO THE CDC, BUT YOU'LL PROBABLY BE MOSTLY FINE? TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE CONTRACTING ANY POTENTIALLY DEADLY VIRUSES.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pincy: Based on the percentage of people I see in my neck of the woods here in PDX wearing masks in crowded places I'd say that we are basically doing the same thing in the US as well.


Masks were always intended to be a temporary measure until a vaccine has been developed and distributed.  We've had effective vaccines for a year and a half, and boosters have been available for a year. Why should someone who is vaccinated and boosted but is neither sick nor immunocompromised be wearing a mask at this point? Maybe if you go to a hospital or senior care home, that's one thing, but otherwise?

My suspicion is that healthy people who are up to date on their shots but still wearing masks just like the feeling of being incognito. NTTAWWT; if you want to go around like ye banditos of olde, more power to you, but don't get all indignant about other people not doing the same.
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, I guess we'll get to find out happens when a society just says "fark it. Bring it on!" to Covid.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what color, what kind of society or what kind of government -- stupid motherfarkers are universal.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What they are doing is not entirely nuts. These are young people that are exposing themselves in the month or two prior to a family event so that they would already be immune and not be able to transmit it to grandma. The latest variants aren't too dangerous for the young, so this isn't an altogether bad idea. The option is a vaccine, but China apparently doesn't want to buy effective vaccines from the US or Europe.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LL316: CSB - I went to the Georgia Aquarium in December and everyone was required to wear masks.


Even the fish?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: CSB - I went to the Georgia Aquarium in December and everyone was required to wear masks.


And it accomplished nothing.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trialpha: Well, I guess we'll get to find out happens when a society just says "fark it. Bring it on!" to Covid.


Sweden

Most red states, USA

Brazil

Mexico

India

Majority of Africa and Latin America
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: "Because I don't want to change my holiday plan," he explains, "and I could make sure I recovered and won't be infected again during the holiday if I intentionally control the time I get infected."


I farking love how it's been 2 years since Covid became endemic and Chinese people have learned nothing from the rest of the world. All the basic misconceptions are running strong like they live in a different universe from us.
I saw this video about an old woman in Hong Kong who was afraid to get the vaccine but also isolating to keep from getting covid. Kept talking about how it was her personal choice.

//It's like that south park where the guy who was cryogenically frozen moves to Des Moines because it's ten years behind
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Repurposed Chicken Pox Parties - RCPP


Repurposed Chicken Pox Parties is the name of my Anthrax bossa nova cover band.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Young people are in China are, eh?


Youth in Asia even
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once gave myself the crabs on purpose.

Thinking back, that was really stupid and I shouldn't have done that.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Three years of Covid prevention measures were a complete waste and failure, he says, because the government eased controls too quickly, with no preparation, and so many have caught the virus.

Just about says it all. They had all that time under strict control to prepare, longer than any other nation, and they just... Let it rip.

A tremendous waste of life. Might as well have never done anything.


The only viable endgame of the lock-down strategy was getting everyone vaccinated.  But China decided that just wasn't important, given that masks and other traditional home remedies were "just as good if not better than vaccines", according to their own propaganda and some loyal Fark maskers.  Now many of the "vaccines are poison, I'll just mask up and drink tea until the virus goes away" people are finding themselves on the losing side of natural selection.
 
