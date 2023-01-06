 Skip to content
(Vice)   "The officer was suspended without pay after the video went viral." because the problem was that he was noticed, and nothing else   (vice.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember kids, it's different when cops do it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


Maybe adults shouldn't beat on 12 year olds?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a Cop? Congratulations, you are a vile piece of shiat who decided to take a career solely so you could murder and abuse other people, especially minorities with impunity

There are no good apples
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure if he loses his job he will get picked up by another department and get a big raise.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robinson told the Post that her 12-year-old sister was involved in the fight, and that she jumped into the fray to protect her sibling. Robinson said one of the officers pushed her before she decided to strike, and admitted to hitting him two times in the face. However, she said she was shocked by how the officer retaliated.

ESH.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


There's no attempt at apprehension or arrest here, just a thuggish beating by a jumped up meathead angry he was disrespected.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.  I don't think they actually want to live in the world they pretend to live in.  Where everyone is a potential threat to their lives and we are all hostile to their presence.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it'll go straight to the department/republican spank bank
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One bad apple spoils the entire bushel.
...spoils the entire bushel.
Spoils the entire bushel.

THE ENTIRE BUSHEL.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark cops
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless these courageous brave heroes in blue.

/at least the kid is still alive and not full of holes
//i dun fear'd fur muh lyyyfe!!!!!1
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


Maybe not be a cop when you demonstrate the same emotional maturity as a 14 year old?
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


"Robinson said one of the officers pushed her before she decided to strike, and admitted to hitting him two times in the face. However, she said she was shocked by how the officer retaliated."

But this is Fark, cops are always in the wrong, always.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


SHE WAS ASKING FOR IT!

/fark you
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, when will we stop believing this lie that physical violence is how you actually handcuff suspects?  It isn't.  Mechanically speaking.  Please wake up and push back against this widely believed LIE! Especially if you are in law enforcement.  Otherwise. You are clearly a scumbag.  It is actually as simple as that.
Heat of battle isn't an excuse.  Especially when dealing with a child.  Period.  If you can't keep your cool with a person you can easily kill with your hands; while being a trained, paid adult.  Maybe this isn't the job for you? And, lastly if you don't understand the above, maybe you're also the farking problem?
Or not.
And maybe we're racist who just want to punch minorities?
No?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AFTER the video went viral.
After.
If you dickbrains want to shake the impression that y'all are just a bunch of thugs and racists, you need to start by addressing the perception that beating 14-year old girls is SOP. This guy should have been suspended instantly pending investigation, WITHOUT a video.

I'm sorry, but cops don't get to say "she hit me first" when talking about a girl who can't even drive yet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.  I don't think they actually want to live in the world they pretend to live in.  Where everyone is a potential threat to their lives and we are all hostile to their presence.


If they could do math they'd be in the FBI? 🤷‍♂🤣
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevecore: fark cops


🤮
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.


Don't beat up children.

Problem completely solved.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.


Expecting a 12 year old to control their emotions when they perceive their loved ones are being attacked is assuming a level of emotional control that they have likely not yet achieved.  A normal adult would recognize this in a child and de-escalate instead of repeatedly punching the child.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry about that cop. He'll ride out his suspension and then, 6 months or so from now, the police union will quietly appeal something or other and he'll get all his backpay and have the offense removed from his record.

Police unions. Not even once...
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat I guess I must be super human. In all my years working in a public school environment I have had to deal with enraged females ages 12 to 19 on several occasions. Usually two of them as they are intent on beating each other senseless. And yes I have been hit a few times. But being that I am a grown ass man I was able to handle that situation and subdue parties involved without a single right hook to a girls person. I need to open a school to teach self defense against enraged hormonal teen girls I suppose.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.


Also, suck start a shotgun.

Problem completely solved.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.

"Robinson said one of the officers pushed her before she decided to strike, and admitted to hitting him two times in the face. However, she said she was shocked by how the officer retaliated."

But this is Fark, cops are always in the wrong, always.


If I did that to my kid, I would be in prison for aggravated child abuse.
The only difference here is the uniform. So yes, the cop was farking wrong.

/Kids are stupid, news at 11:00
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The officer, a 14-year veteran of the department"
"The girl [a] 14-year-old"

Look at that coincidence! Clearly they should be held to exactly the same standards.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: Well shiat I guess I must be super human. In all my years working in a public school environment I have had to deal with enraged females ages 12 to 19 on several occasions. Usually two of them as they are intent on beating each other senseless. And yes I have been hit a few times. But being that I am a grown ass man I was able to handle that situation and subdue parties involved without a single right hook to a girls person. I need to open a school to teach self defense against enraged hormonal teen girls I suppose.


💯
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: One bad apple spoils the entire bushel.
...spoils the entire bushel.
Spoils the entire bushel.

THE ENTIRE BUSHEL.


True, though with the police, it's now more apt to say that one good apple gets spoiled in a rotten bushel.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.

"Robinson said one of the officers pushed her before she decided to strike, and admitted to hitting him two times in the face. However, she said she was shocked by how the officer retaliated."

But this is Fark, cops are always in the wrong, always.


I have been kicked, spit on, punched, slapped, human feces thrown in my face, pinched, and verbally abused multiple times as a nurse. Not once, ever, did I resort to hitting someone. Cops suck.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: Well shiat I guess I must be super human. In all my years working in a public school environment I have had to deal with enraged females ages 12 to 19 on several occasions. Usually two of them as they are intent on beating each other senseless. And yes I have been hit a few times. But being that I am a grown ass man I was able to handle that situation and subdue parties involved without a single right hook to a girls person. I need to open a school to teach self defense against enraged hormonal teen girls I suppose.


My daughter teaches school for kids with emotional and behavioral issues. physical violence is a weekly occurrence. Never once has a teacher struck back. You're right, teachers are clearly superhuman.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.

"Robinson said one of the officers pushed her before she decided to strike, and admitted to hitting him two times in the face. However, she said she was shocked by how the officer retaliated."

But this is Fark, cops are always in the wrong, always.


I wonder what age a child could be before you would be upset that a cop punched them. 10? 6? If a 4 year old hit a cop and the cop cold clocked them would you be upset about that?

Genuine question.
 
Theaetetus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: Well shiat I guess I must be super human. In all my years working in a public school environment I have had to deal with enraged females ages 12 to 19 on several occasions. Usually two of them as they are intent on beating each other senseless. And yes I have been hit a few times. But being that I am a grown ass man I was able to handle that situation and subdue parties involved without a single right hook to a girls person. I need to open a school to teach self defense against enraged hormonal teen girls I suppose.


Ooh, you could be like Dave Grossman, the "Killology" guy who teaches cops about how great it is to kill minorities, except that you'd tell them that wrestling with hormonal teenage girls will lead to the best sex of your life.

... wait, no
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.  I don't think they actually want to live in the world they pretend to live in.  Where everyone is a potential threat to their lives and we are all hostile to their presence.


And in case I'm not being 100% clear here, to all the people saying "don't touch a cop and this won't happen", you're not convincing us to NOT interfere.  You're convincing us to interfere with deadly force.  We're less afraid of these goons every passing year, it seems.

Uwalde probably pushed the needle hard last year.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


It is not his job to retaliate, it is his job to subdue and let the courts handle the retaliation part.  He was throwing punches down on her like a welterweight and not attempting to actually take her into custody.  The video evidence is compelling here.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a 14 year old girl, trying to defend her 12 year old sister. And the cop beat her like a hardened criminal.
The boot lickers live in a world of absolutes though, so they see no problem with his response, or even something like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.  I don't think they actually want to live in the world they pretend to live in.  Where everyone is a potential threat to their lives and we are all hostile to their presence.

And in case I'm not being 100% clear here, to all the people saying "don't touch a cop and this won't happen", you're not convincing us to NOT interfere.  You're convincing us to interfere with deadly force.  We're less afraid of these goons every passing year, it seems.

Uwalde probably pushed the needle hard last year.


I went to the town of Uvalde shortly after the massacre and still feel a good bit angry from what I saw, over six months later.  I feel shame that it took that much to get my head in that space.  This country is addicted to chaos of its own making.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.


Don't hire barely literate goons for the task of deescalating situations. Problem solved.
 
Merltech
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On a positive note, at least he didn't shot them all.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: Maybe don't hit cops in the face in the first place?

Because by most reports that's what she did.


Eat a bullet.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.


It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.

It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.


I hope not. Last time that kind of thing got going, it ended with a bomb getting dropped in Detroit.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.

It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.


you'd have to leave you barricade and fantasy life.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Barricaded Gunman: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.

It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.

you'd have to leave you barricade and fantasy life.


Cops are the ones known for hiding behind barricades, just to be clear.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too bad a good guy with a gun wasn't around to defend that 14 year old girl.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rucker10: asciibaron: Barricaded Gunman: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.

It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.

you'd have to leave you barricade and fantasy life.

Cops are the ones known for hiding behind barricades, just to be clear.


review the username.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Barricaded Gunman: BeesNuts: 2 and a half years ago, we were shocked and impressed with bystanders maintaining their composure and recording police while they murdered a man.

We are now comfortable *physically intervening* to prevent these murders.

Cops need to do the math and think about where this ends.

It ends with a pig or two getting shot in the back of the head by bystanders who melt back into the crowd, none of whom saw anything.

you'd have to leave you barricade and fantasy life.



Not my fantasy, just discernible reality from 2 months ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeS4MgUHdiM

People are tired of cowardly cops getting away with literal murder and then hiding behind "the thin blue line" of other cops covering for them.

These two found that out the hard way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dude was overhand hitting her like Jack from tekken Jesus man
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Don't try to grab the cops handcuffs.

Don't hit the cop.

Problem completely solved.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
