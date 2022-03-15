 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 317 of WW3: US will supply Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles. Germany will provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot battery. The US is thinking of Patriot missile system training. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting take from a non-Greened article: https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/01/5-of-u-s-defense-budget-destroyed-50-of-russias-military-in-ukraine/

Specifically, it notes that the $22B or so that we've sent Ukraine in aid, arms, and supplies is about 5% of our defense budget, and that investment has destroyed about 50% of Russia's military, which seems like money well spent. Especially since we've already spent the money on stuff that we're not even using much any longer, and it still gets a chance to put an end to this mess.

Which, in all honesty, is something that the hawks in Russia might want to ponder upon. We're literally breaking their military, and we haven't even mobilized yet. WTF do they think is going to happen if the US and other nations get serious about this thing?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

those splines make me happy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm calling in sick again this morning. I'll try later.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Not only are orc numbers up recently, it's good to hardware getting destroyed as well.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.


Hull rust and pitting? Major barnacle infestation? Keel collapse? What?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.


https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Not only are orc numbers up recently, it's good to hardware getting destroyed as well.


I wonder if those are numbers from Makiivka? I think we saw the troop count yesterday.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.


Heheheheheheheh
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html


TL:DR - Someone stole all the key electronics from their nuclear powered cruiser and its reactor control rods are shot. Plus their only aircraft carrier is a slowly sinking rust bucket.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html


"the survivability standard could not be maintained due to deep corrosion of the decks below the third, outer hull of the vessel, as well as the presence of water in the holds"

This is not something easily addressed.

LOL
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html

TL:DR - Someone stole all the key electronics from their nuclear powered cruiser and its reactor control rods are shot. Plus their only aircraft carrier is a slowly sinking rust bucket.


"According to available information, most of the high-quality components are missing due to Russian defense factories being unable to produce them."

LOl
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html


the Admiral Kannotsolve is havink issues?   oh_no_anyway.jpeg

/like they have a functional air force to use it anyway
//should we actually fear their subs at this point?
\|/
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html


Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alrighty, decided to make a list with some links of Ukraines Greatest hits, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-24 rocket strafing attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thechno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022


Addendum: For fear of this post just being repeated ad nauseum but not be actually useful like the Donation posts, i'd like to ask the opinion of the thread. Should i just make this a weekly post, perhaps on sundays?
 
ptr2void
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Regarding the Admiral Nakhimov: "the vessel's radiation protection system also turned out to be faulty"

Somehow I doubt that that is what's deterring the orcs.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Air raid alerts across Ukraine:

Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html

"the survivability standard could not be maintained due to deep corrosion of the decks below the third, outer hull of the vessel, as well as the presence of water in the holds"

This is not something easily addressed.

LOL


Yeah, they should just sink that tub, it's nothing but a waste at this point.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Interesting take from a non-Greened article: https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/01/5-of-u-s-defense-budget-destroyed-50-of-russias-military-in-ukraine/

Specifically, it notes that the $22B or so that we've sent Ukraine in aid, arms, and supplies is about 5% of our defense budget, and that investment has destroyed about 50% of Russia's military, which seems like money well spent. Especially since we've already spent the money on stuff that we're not even using much any longer, and it still gets a chance to put an end to this mess.

Which, in all honesty, is something that the hawks in Russia might want to ponder upon. We're literally breaking their military, and we haven't even mobilized yet. WTF do they think is going to happen if the US and other nations get serious about this thing?


To add to this, I recall reading a few months back that a lot of the stuff that we sent was matériel and ammunition that was already coming up on its expiration date, so to speak, and would have been destroyed and replaced by new production in any case.  Same situation, albeit to a lesser extent, for the equipment and vehicles.  In other words, a bigly portion of the support that the west has given to Ukraine is money that we were going to spend anyway.

/IIRC two things that were mentioned where inventory management is particularly important are HE artillery shells and rocket motors
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Techno House got axed like hours after it went up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html

"the survivability standard could not be maintained due to deep corrosion of the decks below the third, outer hull of the vessel, as well as the presence of water in the holds"

This is not something easily addressed.

LOL


Sure it is. By a torpedo. <evil grin>
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x792]
[Fark user image 850x1422]

Not only are orc numbers up recently, it's good to hardware getting destroyed as well.


Man and Ukraine is about to get a bunch of tanks from different nations. Good ones. Imagine the devastation they'll cause when going up against bottom of the barrel equipment the Russians are using. I can't wait till those pilots finish they're training on using American aircraft. 1000+ orcs a day will be the new normal.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: desertfool: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x792]
[Fark user image 850x1422]

Not only are orc numbers up recently, it's good to hardware getting destroyed as well.

Man and Ukraine is about to get a bunch of tanks from different nations. Good ones. Imagine the devastation they'll cause when going up against bottom of the barrel equipment the Russians are using. I can't wait till those pilots finish they're training on using American aircraft. 1000+ orcs a day will be the new normal.


IFVs, not tanks
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Robo Beat: hubiestubert: Interesting take from a non-Greened article: https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/01/5-of-u-s-defense-budget-destroyed-50-of-russias-military-in-ukraine/

Specifically, it notes that the $22B or so that we've sent Ukraine in aid, arms, and supplies is about 5% of our defense budget, and that investment has destroyed about 50% of Russia's military, which seems like money well spent. Especially since we've already spent the money on stuff that we're not even using much any longer, and it still gets a chance to put an end to this mess.

Which, in all honesty, is something that the hawks in Russia might want to ponder upon. We're literally breaking their military, and we haven't even mobilized yet. WTF do they think is going to happen if the US and other nations get serious about this thing?

To add to this, I recall reading a few months back that a lot of the stuff that we sent was matériel and ammunition that was already coming up on its expiration date, so to speak, and would have been destroyed and replaced by new production in any case.  Same situation, albeit to a lesser extent, for the equipment and vehicles.  In other words, a bigly portion of the support that the west has given to Ukraine is money that we were going to spend anyway.

/IIRC two things that were mentioned where inventory management is particularly important are HE artillery shells and rocket motors


The best part is that the money to produce them was already spent years or decades ago. Shipping them to get used in Europe is actually cheaper than storage and disposal stateside, so Dark Brandon is actually saving the US money while Ukraine uses the weaponry to pulp Mobiks
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: KangTheMad: The story is no longer in my feed, but apparently Russia's aircraft carrier is suffering from the ship equivalent of frame rot and can't be moved for fear of it capsizing.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3647091-russian-fleet-loses-another-two-flagships-intelligence-source.html


Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KangTheMad: Techno House got axed like hours after it went up.


By that i assume you mean the Wiki page, to which i say : awwwww
 
