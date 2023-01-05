 Skip to content
(Politico)   Tanks for the Biden Fighting Vehicles, Dark Bradley   (politico.com)
    Giggity, Tank, Armoured warfare, Western tanks, Infantry fighting vehicle, Armoured personnel carrier, tracked armored combat vehicle, more powerful Western tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicle  
veale728
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dark Biden is tired of Putin's malarkey.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Enjoy your Tractor upgrades, Zelenskyy!
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trik: Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...


Or for increased pressure on the killers to STOP their invasion, maybe?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trik: Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...


Maybe you're unaware of this, but Russia is the bad guy. Ukraine is the good guy. Helping the good guy is always Giggity.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Trik: Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...

Or for increased pressure on the killers to STOP their invasion, maybe?


Or if you're just a normal dude whose mom is Ukrainian and whose dad works for Raytheon
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...


Fark user imageView Full Size


BoEtH SiDzses iS t3H bAd!!!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

veale728: Dark Biden is tired of Putin's malarkey.


Folderol
Shanagins
Dross
 
anticontent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yo keep enriching the defense industries, it's all good.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In before someone calls the Bradley a tank
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cajnik: In before someone calls the Bradley a tank


For you, they are sending them full of glocks, ak-47's, and semi-auto machine guns with full clips.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cajnik: In before someone calls the Bradley a tank


Years ago HBO made a movie about the development of the M2. I'm surprised Ukraine accepted, the things are supposedly death traps that can't really carry soldiers.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cajnik: In before someone calls the Bradley a tank


What about the Dark Bradley?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Trik: Giggity for people killing each other in various very gruesome ways, Okaaaaay...

Maybe you're unaware of this, but Russia is the bad guy. Ukraine is the good guy. Helping the good guy is always Giggity.


But don't you see, this would all be over if Ukraine gave Putin what he wants. Why isn't anyone talking about this?
 
