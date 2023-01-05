 Skip to content
California screaming, on such a winter's daaaay
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe the Russian River wouldn't be so flooded if those mothers*ckers stopped stealing water from the Eel River.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Screw that I'm Arizona Dreaming on winter days now
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Maybe the Russian River wouldn't be so flooded if those mothers*ckers stopped stealing water from the Eel River.


Tell them I hate them.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Capitola got pretty messed up

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"♫ You and meeee, climate change girl... ♫"
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could never live in California. Between the earthquakes, fires, mudslides and flooding, I would feel safer in a lion cage.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I forgot to add that everything causes cancer there.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am going to have to cut my grass on Monday. The rain has made it grow and this latest one will make it get really tall. I have to wait a couple of days for the grass to dry out. Supposed to rain on Tuesday again.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

daffy: I could never live in California. Between the earthquakes, fires, mudslides and flooding, I would feel safer in a lion cage.


A lot safer than the areas with tornadoes and hurricanes.
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Capitola got pretty messed up


There's a picture of me holding a large king salmon in the building at the end of that pier. Glad that survived. Caught it from a skiff they rent there. Spending a day on Monterey Bay should be on everyone's bucket list.

This next storm coming in looks nasty. I may have to use the strings on my hoodie for the first time. Off to youtube to see how they actually work...
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No snark, has it filled up any of the empty lakes?
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

daffy: I forgot to add that everything causes cancer there.


Everything everywhere causes cancer. We're just up front about it.

d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two more storms on the way, both looking harsh. Stay safe Californians.

/ Of which I am one.
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: No snark, has it filled up any of the empty lakes?


Yes. It's harder to see at the bigger reservoirs as they release water as it flows in, but smaller local reservoirs are filling fast and spilling in some cases. More importantly, snowpack is way ahead of average. Snow pack provides about 30% of our water each year.

https://cdec.water.ca.gov/reportapp/javareports?name=RES
 
snoproblem
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: daffy: I could never live in California. Between the earthquakes, fires, mudslides and flooding, I would feel safer in a lion cage.

A lot safer than the areas with tornadoes and hurricanes.


... and psychopath governors.
 
