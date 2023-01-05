 Skip to content
(Voice of America)   Taliban signs first international agreement since taking power with...come on, take a guess   (voanews.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chinese plastic children's toys made with refined Taliban oil?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What are you talking about? 阿富汗 (Āfùhàn) Province has always been a stronghold of Han Chinese culture since the Xia dynasty. Just ignore those smouldering pits, they're purely full of industrial bone dust for processing natural resources.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Word is... those Anti-Taliban army types the US trained... the ones who fled the country to save their lives. Well, they fled to Iran, where they're being recruited by the Wagner Group to fight for Russia against Ukraine... oand they, apparently, don't have many other options.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Word is... those Anti-Taliban army types the US trained... the ones who fled the country to save their lives. Well, they fled to Iran, where they're being recruited by the Wagner Group to fight for Russia against Ukraine... oand they, apparently, don't have many other options.


Considering how well they performed against the taliban?
Not exactly a worry for Ukraine.

NATO troops complained about the lack of discipline/professionalism amongst Afghan soldiers for years. If they want to join Wagner group, they can die like wagner group.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a win for Taliban Secretary of State George Santos.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: What are you talking about? 阿富汗 (Āfùhàn) Province has always been a stronghold of Han Chinese culture since the Xia dynasty. Just ignore those smouldering pits, they're purely full of industrial bone dust for processing natural resources.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Word is... those Anti-Taliban army types the US trained... the ones who fled the country to save their lives. Well, they fled to Iran, where they're being recruited by the Wagner Group to fight for Russia against Ukraine... oand they, apparently, don't have many other options.


Blow back sux.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Sabreace22: What are you talking about? 阿富汗 (Āfùhàn) Province has always been a stronghold of Han Chinese culture since the Xia dynasty. Just ignore those smouldering pits, they're purely full of industrial bone dust for processing natural resources.

[Fark user image image 218x126]


Not a no to u
Just ya
No
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: ProfessorTerguson: Sabreace22: What are you talking about? 阿富汗 (Āfùhàn) Province has always been a stronghold of Han Chinese culture since the Xia dynasty. Just ignore those smouldering pits, they're purely full of industrial bone dust for processing natural resources.

[Fark user image image 218x126]

Not a no to u
Just ya
No


Marjan (Dari: مرجان; c. 1976 - January 25, 2002) was the most famous resident of Kabul Zoo. Marjan, which in Persian means coral, was born in West Germany in 1976 and was given as a gift to Kabul Zoo in 1978 by the Cologne Zoo. He arrived in the Afghan capital and, soon afterwards, a lioness by the name of Chucha (چوچه) joined him.
The lion witnessed Afghanistan's turbulent history, from the communist coup, the Soviet occupation, the state of warlordism, and the hardline Taliban regime. During the 1990s civil war, the state of total chaos enveloped Kabul Zoo in the middle of a battlefield. The zoo was shelled on many occasions, even destroying its medical supply facility, leaving zoo personnel unable to help Marjan. He is seen as a symbol of survival and a desire for peace by the Afghan people.[1]

Ya I plageragize.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh ny God I'm terrified!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mortified!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
china wants to get its tentacles into everywhere, but good luck with that one
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Petrified!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russia?

Oooh, so close.

China would've been guess #2.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stupefied!
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Stupefied!


The game is flawed!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Count Dooku?
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guessed they signed a world-beating trade deal with the UK 🙁
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

