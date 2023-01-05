 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Some lucky Lucker won $15 million lottery ticket   (kare11.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Mega Millions, Powerball, News, Wayne's Food Plus, Lucky lottery ticket, Playoff picture, latest local news, Local News  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 10:15 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait. I guess that means I didn't win.

This time.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I need to move out of Toad Suck.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You dawg I heard you like Luck.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And there are people that only play when it hits 9 figures. 15m? A pittance.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1210]


Do you have a larger version of that?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lucky Ducky!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: I need to move out of Toad Suck.


What about Toad the Wet Sprocket?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.