(SacBee)   When they're sending arsonists to torch immigration services businesses, they aren't sending their best and brightest   (sacbee.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bakersfield

Go figure 🙄
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See, it's not Kevin's fault that's just how they do shiat in Bakersfield.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We truly have the stupidest people alive here.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seemed bright enough as they were leaving.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Arson is a delicate task. It takes care, skill, planning, and forethought to execute properly.
 
Negligible [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They kinda are subby.
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Heartwarming.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a couple'a maroons.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Bakersfield

Go figure 🙄


Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's watch that video.
Hahahhahahahahahaa!
Dumbasses.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Video needs more Yakety Sax.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Right-wing domestic terrorists....that the media can never manage to label as terrorists.  Must be Kevin McCarthy's district.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude, white people are already a minority in California. You've gotta learn to accept complete and utter demographic defeat and replacement with dignity. This stuff is so stupid and meaningless.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if only people were aware that gasoline VAPOR is flammable.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know it's redundant, but that's some funny shiat right there, I don't care who you are.

Even if, no especially if, you're these guys. That's funny.
 
