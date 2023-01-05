 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Why you should never try to dodge flying rats with your car   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Toyota Corolla, Toyota, Toyota Australia, best efforts of Kelly, NUMMI, Toyota K engine, Kelly Webster, Pint  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jan 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning...

electricityclub.co.ukView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've found dead road runners and coyote in my grill. I don't swerve for anything smaller than a goat.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've found dead road runners and coyote in my grill. I don't swerve for anything smaller than a goat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're better off not hitting birds with your car.  If you do, the government will just send you a bill for destroying their surveillance drone.  And those farkers are expensive.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have no deal with the pigeons anymore!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We have no deal with the pigeons anymore!


We...
We never did.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
seagulls are not flying rats.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.