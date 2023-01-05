 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Make sure to schedule your medical emergencies ahead of time, as everyone is booked up   (twincities.com)
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lucky the last time I was at the ER I woke up thinking I had appendicitis. It was actually my first kidney stone.
But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame we have no way to provide vaccines that prevent illnesses before they need emergency attention, and no way to pay for the education for more medical staff as a key component of national security.

Hey, has anybody seen Qevin?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was lucky the last time I was at the ER I woke up thinking I had appendicitis. It was actually my first kidney stone.

But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.
But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.


Thank you, Majestic Beer Lime.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before, it was completely walk-in," said Dr. Craig Matticks, medical director for the Urgency Room, in an interview Thursday. "We didn't do any scheduled visits. You just showed up. We would see everybody that got in the door. That just became unsustainable."

Sounds to me like they weren't charging enough money so they could hire more staff. Typically we think of the poor consumer when it comes to the inefficient and wasteful health insurance setup (given you have no idea what you are going to pay until after service is rendered) but there is inefficiency for providers, too. This group likely negotiates prices once per year or once per 5 years and when there is overwhelming demand they can't go back to Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare and beg them to reconsider and raise prices to help cover more labour, office space, and equipment.

If this were a burger joint, they would be opening up a new location. But because it's healthcare, they're just turning people away.

Ah, what a country. What a society!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap like this is why I never go to the doctor.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you should find Jesus. He's all the healthcare anyone needs

Oh you got a problem with that? Maybe you should GTFO and go live in one of those commie countries like Sweden where the average person doesn't weigh 300lbs, smell like stale farts and look like they're pushing 50 by the time they turn 30
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was lucky the last time I was at the ER I woke up thinking I had appendicitis. It was actually my first kidney stone.

But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.
But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.


I was there in November and also got seen immediately but I did hear a nurse telling someone on the phone how they had been swamped all day and I overheard that some child had RSV.

Fortunately my situation was not that serious, just painful.  My regular doctor also told me to drink more water and eat more fruit although not specifically citrus.  It's a good idea.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Maybe you should find Jesus. He's all the healthcare anyone needs

Oh you got a problem with that? Maybe you should GTFO and go live in one of those commie countries like Sweden where the average person doesn't weigh 300lbs, smell like stale farts and look like they're pushing 50 by the time they turn 30


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Maybe you should find Jesus. He's all the healthcare anyone needs

Oh you got a problem with that? Maybe you should GTFO and go live in one of those commie countries like Sweden where the average person doesn't weigh 300lbs, smell like stale farts and look like they're pushing 50 by the time they turn 30


We couldn't even convince the country that healthcare is a basic human right in the middle of a pandemic. People would literally rather die or be crippled for life or see their friends and loved ones die or be crippled for life than entertain the notion that the for-profit healthcare and insurance industries are bad.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Davis, CT Technician adjusts the giant Cat scan at The Urgency Room in Woodbury in July 2011, not long after the site first opened. (Pioneer Press: Ginger Pinson)

Reporters, we know you're poor, but you don't need health insurance to drive over to the hospital and take a photo
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.


I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson - Pancho and Lefty (Video)
Youtube UoKvUYbGu7A
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

[YouTube video: Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson - Pancho and Lefty (Video)]


I love you wild assholes
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Overwhelmed by patient demand, Urgency Room abandons walk-in models and shifts to reservations

This, this is a satire site...right? Like the Onion?

When I was recently in the Emergency Room I texted a nurse friend who works at that hospital. Turned out is was their well-deserved weekend off.

I told them I would try to check their schedule the next time I go to the ER
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Peter von Nostrand: Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp


Lol
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I was lucky the last time I was at the ER I woke up thinking I had appendicitis. It was actually my first kidney stone.

But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.
But at 8:00 AM I got right in.

Take my advice. Drink lots of water and have citrus every day.


Heh. My appendicitis in '06 went something like this:
3rd day of abdominal pain. 11am at work. Said fark this. Called urgent care. The one in my insurance network 🙄. From work to urgent care was about a half hour drive. They had an opening in an hour. So, hey. Half hour wait. Doc looks at me, pokes my gut. Says 'yep, its probably appendicitis.' Runs blood tests. White blood cell count way up. Doc laughs. 'Totally appendicitis. Still. CAT scan.'  So, get a tube shoved up my ass, filled my intestines. Have CAT scan. Restroom was not close by. Held it in. Had the best cleanse of a diarrhetic shiat of my life.

Its now about 3pm. Appendix removal is now scheduled at the hospital at like 6pm.

Call wife after i get in my car. Nonchalantly tell her 'so, i'm on my way home from urgent care. Are you getting home from work on time tonight? because i would like a ride to the hospital. My appendix is coming out at 6.'

She stammers 'you're where? You need a ride  where?! Appendix out?!!?!'

Then there was the post operation high on morphine where i apparently exposed everyone who came to my room that i spent the night in a bit more of myself below where made the 2 tiny incisions.

Morphine. Never again.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Peter von Nostrand: Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp


Worldwide, you say?
from your article
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Perhaps
god
i don't know
countries that have had right-wing leaders for ages
maybe cut funding to necessary socialist enterprises
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Flushing It All Away: Peter von Nostrand: Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp

Worldwide, you say?
from your article
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x562]
Perhaps
god
i don't know
countries that have had right-wing leaders for ages
maybe cut funding to necessary socialist enterprises


Again ... You don't seem to be paying attention to the tripledemic going on worldwide right now .... Germany is at capacity too.

https://www.thelocal.de/20221215/no-space-german-hospitals-overwhelmed-by-sick-kids
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Peter von Nostrand: Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp


It's takes lots of practice to miss points as entirely as you do, but it's a great way to get to Carnegie Hall.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: moothemagiccow: Flushing It All Away: Peter von Nostrand: Patient wise, for profit health care is irredeemably broken. For shareholders, it's a win. But hey, socialism is for losers.

I don't know if you've been paying attention, but there's a worldwide issue right now with patient demand not being met by healthcare providers due - public or private.

https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2023-01-03/patients-being-turned-away-from-full-hospitals-for-first-time-warns-nhs-boss

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62716710.amp

Worldwide, you say?
from your article
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x562]
Perhaps
god
i don't know
countries that have had right-wing leaders for ages
maybe cut funding to necessary socialist enterprises

Again ... You don't seem to be paying attention to the tripledemic going on worldwide right now .... Germany is at capacity too.

https://www.thelocal.de/20221215/no-space-german-hospitals-overwhelmed-by-sick-kids


And number of beds is pretty pointless if you don't have the staffing to fill them ...

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/10/19/germ-o19.html
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FIAA: Still not paying attention.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The Exit Stencilist: Maybe you should find Jesus. He's all the healthcare anyone needs

Oh you got a problem with that? Maybe you should GTFO and go live in one of those commie countries like Sweden where the average person doesn't weigh 300lbs, smell like stale farts and look like they're pushing 50 by the time they turn 30

We couldn't even convince the country that healthcare is a basic human right in the middle of a pandemic. People would literally rather die or be crippled for life or see their friends and loved ones die or be crippled for life than entertain the notion that the for-profit healthcare and insurance industries are bad. Black people would have access to those things too.


FTFY.

Conservatives are fine with universal healthcare... until the second they find out that people who aren't white will get it too.
 
majestic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erik-k: Weatherkiss: The Exit Stencilist: Maybe you should find Jesus. He's all the healthcare anyone needs

Oh you got a problem with that? Maybe you should GTFO and go live in one of those commie countries like Sweden where the average person doesn't weigh 300lbs, smell like stale farts and look like they're pushing 50 by the time they turn 30

We couldn't even convince the country that healthcare is a basic human right in the middle of a pandemic. People would literally rather die or be crippled for life or see their friends and loved ones die or be crippled for life than entertain the notion that the for-profit healthcare and insurance industries are bad. Black people would have access to those things too.

FTFY.

Conservatives are fine with universal healthcare... until the second they find out that people who aren't white will get it too.


Oh, it's worse than that. You also can't be poor, unemployed, gay, atheist, a drug user, alcoholic, and on, and on. Or a democrat.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dafuq is an 'urgency room'

urgency is when i have to piss bad.  i want a bit more than urgency if i'm having a severe medical situation
 
