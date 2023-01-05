 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ugly people supported face masks far more than attractive people   (twitter.com) divider line
89
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

959 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 9:55 PM



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm in this photo and I don't like it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who found themselves good-looking showed less willingness to continue wearing face masks.

Vanity, thy name is maskless.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wrong said Fred.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wrong said Fred.


Leave me out of  this
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
May all the good-looking "people" go fark themselves for spreading the demise of the rest of us. I always wear a mask in public.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ruudbob: May all the good-looking "people" go fark themselves for spreading the demise of the rest of us. I always wear a mask in public.


Say it loud! We're ugly and proud!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freddyV: fragMasterFlash: Wrong said Fred.

Leave me out of  this


Put a shirt on and I'll consider it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm too sexy for my mask, too sexy for my mask...
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes. Yes I did. Fark you pretty people. I had a moment in the sun and the MAGA crowd stole it from me.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose: ruudbob: May all the good-looking "people" go fark themselves for spreading the demise of the rest of us. I always wear a mask in public.

Say it loud! We're ugly and proud!


I ain't ugly, I am old and I guess it is the same thing anyway. Nobody wants to see us old people walking in stores and such.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those of us who don't want to get COVID-19 will continue to wear masks.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the ugly personalities are the ones who opposed masks full stop.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's a reason that Pride is one of the deadly sins.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More accurate headline: Narcissists Less Likely To Cover Face
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beautiful people?
gdb.voanews.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson thinks he's one of the beautiful people? If we actually lived in the world his delusions have painted for him, I couldn't wear a face mask because I'd be constantly throwing up.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are completely deluded about everything aren't they?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France demanded masks be worn for protection from COVID, yet still banned this:

s.wsj.netView Full Size


/Never understood that disconnect
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was surprised how quickly mask porn appeared on the internet.  It was all over pronhub by June.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ugly and hate people, so I wear a mask and a pulled low baseball cap and stay away from people as much as possible. Has kept me COVID-free for 3 years.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was surprised how quickly mask porn appeared on the internet.  It was all over pronhub by June.


Of 2020
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Say it loud! We're ugly and proud!


Approves:

I'm Ugly and I'm Proud | SpongeBob SquarePants [HD]
Youtube sy_HcTNlmY8
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh guys, this isn't a study showing that attractive people were more opposed to mask-wearing.  It was a study showing people with inflated opinions  of themselves were more opposed to mask-wearing.  Which was completely in line with what I saw.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read an article that said paper bags with eye holes cut out are better than masks.

I mean, better for us beautiful people so we don't have to look at you uggos.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have grown to like wearing a mask. It hides my face. Granted, I am not actually trying to hide from anyone, but I still like that if I were to randomly be photographed or filmed no one could see my actual face. And while I am not vain when it comes to my clothes I have enjoyed having custom masks made, usually ones that have nerd or movie imagery on it (I made a custom Centipede and PacMan mask, ones for Rollerball, the 5th Element, Star Wars, Ready Player One, Office Space, etc., and I am fond of Hawaiian shirts, so most of my  Hawaiian shirts now have matching masks. And as an added bonus I have pissed off a few anti-maskers/anti-vaxxers over the years just by wearing my masks or posting pictures online. That always makes me laugh and puts me in a  good mood when someone flips out because I am wearing a mask.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some people to wear mask constitutes a crime against nature. For others not to wear a mask constitutes a crime against humanity.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Uh guys, this isn't a study showing that attractive people were more opposed to mask-wearing.  It was a study showing people with inflated opinions  of themselves were more opposed to mask-wearing.  Which was completely in line with what I saw.


This astute observation is not something I would expect from a graduate of Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the women who virulently hated the masks were only against wearing them because those shallow biatches didn't want to risk having a mask fall off with an inch of cosmetics smeared on the inside, leaving them with only half a made-up face. "Pretty" or not, they're too insecure to be seen in public without a protective layer of cosmetic enhancement.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people I've encountered that were least likely to wear a mask were usually people that looked like a cross between a cave troll and a hobgoblin, but for some reason thought of themselves as super attractive.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulp - Common People
Youtube yuTMWgOduFM
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mask kink is skyrocketing on the clock app.

I expect to see protogen furries increase to pace the trend tbh.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I just read an article that said paper bags with eye holes cut out are better than masks.

I mean, better for us beautiful people so we don't have to look at you uggos.


img.grouponcdn.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh BS.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ruudbob: May all the good-looking "people" go fark themselves for spreading the demise of the rest of us. I always wear a mask in public.


How do you sniff the farts through the mask though?

/signed, more narcissistic than Trump but better looking
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i felt i never needed a mask,
i am over 6 feet tall and walk like Frankenstein's monster due to a stroke giving me a balance problem
no one came near enough to me to give me anything.!
 
adj_m
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeeah.. Gonna have to call bullshiat on this. I've seen the people that resisted wearing masks. We've all seen them.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Dunning/Kruger effect for ugly people.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: France demanded masks be worn for protection from COVID, yet still banned this:

[s.wsj.net image 850x554]

/Never understood that disconnect


One is designed to protect your health and the health of other. Some see the other as a means of oppressing women. I do not agree with them on the latter, but that is how they see it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait. So, you're telling me the Right actually don't know their fugly?
Because.  Come on.  I can't think of one good looking GOP politician.  Meanwhile JFK to Bill they actually are alright looking people.
And AOC smoking hot.
 
Azz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i felt i never needed a mask,
i am over 6 feet tall and walk like Frankenstein's monster due to a stroke giving me a balance problem
no one came near enough to me to give me anything.!


If you were walking next to me my cock would have been tapping you on the shoulder

/WAT
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm... Give me a sec on this one...

Yup, don't care.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hugram: I'm too sexy for my mask, too sexy for my mask...


So sexy hack hack...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It wasn't people who were actually good looking. It was just people who believe themselves to be good looking. So sure, some good looking people in there, but there's plenty of haggard, disgusting methhead types who in their delusion believe themselves to be as beautiful as they were when they peaked in 10th grade.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I stopped wearing a mask after I got COVID and didn't die all the way.
 
