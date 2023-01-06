 Skip to content
86-year-old Michigan man building a 400 mph vehicle
    More: Scary, Bonneville Salt Flats, Speed, Jim Byerly, Utah, Land speed record, Automobile, Triumph Bonneville, Bonneville Speedway  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byerly will take his Streamliner out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to attempt a land speed record for that kind of vehicle. The current number to beat is 348 mph set in 2010. Byerly hopes his Streamliner will top out above 400 mph.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is even the point of reaching speeds in a ground vehicle that make it entirely impossible to maneuver in the slightest?  Hell or even have time to see an obstacle half the time

/the other half you'd have just long enough to go, "Is t" before you went sploosh
//yeah I know, salt flats no obstacles lala
///it just seem pretty pointless
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment...

i2-prod.coventrytelegraph.netView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: What is even the point of reaching speeds in a ground vehicle that make it entirely impossible to maneuver in the slightest?  Hell or even have time to see an obstacle half the time

/the other half you'd have just long enough to go, "Is t" before you went sploosh
//yeah I know, salt flats no obstacles lala
///it just seem pretty pointless


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Byerly will take his Streamliner out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to attempt a land speed record for that kind of vehicle. The current number to beat is 348 mph set in 2010. Byerly hopes his Streamliner will top out above 400 mph.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.


Depends.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Byerly will take his Streamliner out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to attempt a land speed record for that kind of vehicle. The current number to beat is 348 mph set in 2010. Byerly hopes his Streamliner will top out above 400 mph.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.


Joke's on you.  He got his friend to drive it for him.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: What is even the point of...

///it just seem pretty pointless


Welcome to life.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is stiggin'it involved?
 
Slypork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The article says "for that kind of vehicle" but doesn't say what kind. I know jet engine and rocket vehicles have gone faster. Is this a piston engine?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never personally considered the rocket powered cars like The Blue Flame to be a legit car.  I'd personally only consider it a car if it was powered by the wheels.  A rocket car is just that, IMO -- just a horizontal missile dragging some tires along.  But that's just my personal thoughts on it.  I hope it works out for him.  That would be something to be proud of.


We were out in Bonneville running speed tests on motorcycles a couple of years ago.  We got up to about 168 or so on an unfaired bike and it was interesting how the wind resistance would increase so much that it would become greater than the traction of the back tire, and it would start spinning freely.  Then the bike would slow down enough to where the tire would catch again, and the cycle would repeat itself.   It just kind oscillated back and forth all the way through the run.  I've heard the salt surface, especially if it's a little damp, scrubs about 8-10% off your potential speed.  Interesting place, the salt flats are.  I hope that guy wins his record, but man -- 400mph....
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He had to wait till his wife died and use her as an excuse because wives won't let you do stupid shiat like this
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Byerly will take his Streamliner out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to attempt a land speed record for that kind of vehicle. The current number to beat is 348 mph set in 2010. Byerly hopes his Streamliner will top out above 400 mph.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.

If anyone has anything they want to say to him I'd suggest you do it before he attempts that.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
He's gonna Porkins it.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: What is even the point of reaching speeds in a ground vehicle that make it entirely impossible to maneuver in the slightest?  Hell or even have time to see an obstacle half the time

/the other half you'd have just long enough to go, "Is t" before you went sploosh
//yeah I know, salt flats no obstacles lala
///it just seem pretty pointless


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
