"We can let them be - nothing's forced upon them. We're not under pressure to move them out. Obviously, we'd like them to go on to a better life, but if they can't, they can chill here." Welcome to Caturday
364
    Cat, Place cat sanctuary, Cats, Volunteer Liz Breault, Somerset County, small grant, Maine, ST. ALBANS  
•       •       •

364 Comments
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Caturday is the best thing about Thursdays. At work I only have one class all day long. So while I do get some substantial work done, it's BORING! And kinda lonely. Plus I will sit and think of how much I need to do at home.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Desi Update:
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's Buzzie's cat tree.  He owns both.  The other Boyz sharpen their claws on the legs, but only Buzz climbs on top, until the other day.

I was trying to stretch a kink out of my neck yesterday.  I had a helper
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus Desi.  He was keeping my underwear warm for me while I pooped.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/he's the most active we've seen him in years
//Steroids?  No 3/4 lb lump?
///next Chemo is a week from today
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yay Desi! Thank you so much for the update!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I gotz my doobies yesterday. one cat lives 'em one cat was meh. but they're really cute.
thank Mrs FtP for us, plz
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings all...  making headway in the basement, high 50s outside, and the 2 hour free-for-all has ceased... warmer weather brought out the squirrels, who run along the 6' fence to the smaller shed, transfer to the tree, and from there to the roof over the basement entrance and tool room, which happens to have two windows almost level with it.. one window is in the 'office' room, the other in the guest room... all 6 of the crew were in attendance, alternating between the windows at speed..  didn't help when a couple of the visitors decided to groom themselves about 4" from the window sills..  my inner kid wanted me to open the windows, figuring that the screens would hold.. didn't happen.  a miracle did : 4 cats at one window ..  Bit, Lovey, Rumble and Sasha, side by side, and no fighting...  I went out and bought a lottery ticket.    Squirrels finally had enough, and hit the fence back to the alley and beyond.. There are 6 cats sleeping right now... found that if I position the blanket on my bed where it is in contact with the floor, it will collect cats, who think they are invisible behind it.. Rumble is under the side, Bit is under the end... the telltale lumps kinda give them away, especially Bit..
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

will do!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

👍
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Same energy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

caught these two snuggling yesterday. Tabitha was gazing affectionately at Nick until I came over to take the photo
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone here who is into trains : GIS 'train cab ride- Norway', and look for "Nightmare Conditions on the Mountain".. driver is Rail Cow Girl..  over there, one person drives the train, not two, like here, and there is not much horn use.. about a 3 hour ride..  better on a big screen, darkened room and a cup of coffee plus snacks..
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Most of the Boyz (no Cisco) went to the Vet's a year ago yesterday, and nothing was noticed at the time.  Copypasta from Desi's FB memory

"So da meanie momz and meanie dadz took stupiehed Jack, stupierhed Buzz, and wonderful ME to da meanie Vet lady last night. Jack sang "Da Song ob our Peoplez" all da way dere, while I contributes a few solos. Stupierhed Buzz didn't sing. He waz happie doh, he waz all "ROAD TRIP!!! Woo Hoo!!!" We all got poked an pilled. My wight iz up and Jack's iz down, bof are good things. Buzzie iz da pudgeball dis time, he is up almost 2 pounds! Soz it waz time to go home and Jack 'n I sang again an stupierhed Buzzie was all "ROAD TRIP!!! Woo Hoo!!!" again. Buzzie sulked wen we gotz home, he wanted da longer road trip! Did I say he'z a stupierhed? He iz!!!"

/notice Jack's weight was down?
//bet the diabetes was kicking in back then
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'll pass this on to my friend who loves trains like I love donkeys 😃. Thanks!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Colder here today. Was in the 60's yesterday. Not making my head happy...and neither was the kiddo today who was drenched in aftershave/cologne. I actually asked him not to wear it on the weeks he will be in the library, as it gives me a headache.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still don't smell like oranges....

A very heavy box from Chewy arrived today.   One of my cat lady friends asked what we needed and ordered two of almost everything . I had to drag the very heavy box in the house. I am well stocked with coco's food, Forry's dry food and dogs wet food.   I took one container of wet dog food out and proceeded to lose it. It is in the house.  I'll find it.  I'm sure it will be someplace weird
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hit Lowes today for lumber... the roof over the basement entrance leaks, and there is some rotted wood to replace..  Once that is fixed, the stuff in the work car will be transferred to a rack in that area, so I can clean the car and do needed repairs... shocks, struts, brakes, and rebuild the front end...  most of my driving is local, so maybe 140k on the grey car, and <100k on the red one ( that one can hold passengers, the grey one can't)..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sent link to Boy..he loves trains!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I finished a project here the day before Desi was diagnosed with cancer, so I was understandably distracted.  Writing about Desi on the cat tree reminded me of it.  I rewrapped the rope on 3 of the cat tree legs!  The Boyz all appreciate it!

The 3 front legs.   I had previously rewrapped one just out of the picture
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hot glue and Elmers
//and lots of sisal rope
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi all, so many people at work thai week booooooooo. But at least it'll be mostly empty tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh if I am found dead this is why, it was Miss Mango in the bedroom with the cat. This was so cute when she was 3 pounds, now at 10 pounds she is out to smother me.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sent link to Boy..he loves trains!


Don't get that much scenery on that one.. mostly snow, and it gets dark...  otherwise, beautiful scenery, especially in the fall...
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They have been snoozing like this nearly all day. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


The second storm of the day rolling in about 20 minutes ago. For all of the rain the rest of the state is getting m we are getting much less than predicted.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I prepped some reference images and sketched onto 4 panels today. I should have been doing my 'real' work. I hate my 'real' work. Art is more rewarding, but it will never pay the bills.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
