(ABC7 New York)   Car thief attempts to evade police by hiding the car in a house... the hard way   (abc7ny.com) divider line
5
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Pennsylvania the punishment for horse thievery used to be public flogging, branding, and they'd cut off your ears. We need to bring that back for car thieves.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⭐⭐⭐⭐
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom got drunk ok guys...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One piece at a time? Too bad it's gonna cost him a dime...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: In Pennsylvania the punishment for horse thievery used to be public flogging, branding, and they'd cut off your ears. We need to bring that back for car thieves.


All we'll end up with are scarred, branded, and earless car thieves.
 
