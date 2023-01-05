 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   CVS looking for three women who took self-checkout to an unacceptable extreme. Police are still looking for an employee to confirm the details   (ktla.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must shop at the CVS near me.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CVS puts condoms in the pest control section.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still, A+ for a very literal use of "Ransacking".....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ugh....too many states have made retail theft basically legal.

And it is making society worse.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just find someone with a CVS bag without four miles of receipt trailing out of it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those were some really clear shots of Pookeishas in the wild. Did they hit the Thot Pocket aisle?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still, A+ for a very literal use of "Ransacking".....


The writer also confuses shoplifting with burglary...
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd be more sympathetic if they'd stop farkin up my prescriptions
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Somaticasual: Still, A+ for a very literal use of "Ransacking".....

The writer also confuses shoplifting with burglary...


TFA didn't specify if the store was closed at the time, actually.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how it looks like they added 20 pounds to everyone's weight.  Fark user image
 
