 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTU FOX 13)   Family fashions a Hutt out of wet snow and bantha poodoo   (fox13now.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars, Princess Leia Organa, Tatooine  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 05 Jan 2023 at 4:30 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English might not be that reporter's first language.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Poodoo" translates as "fodder" = animal food, not poo-poo
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks more realistic than the Hutts in Book of Boba Fett.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

a particular individual: English might not be that reporter's first language.


Seriously. I hope they didn't get paid very much
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read the headline and saw the snow and then I saw it was from South Jordan. I thought, "Jordan get snow?"
Then I realized it was south Jordan, Utah. Rats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I get that some people really enjoy perusing Fingerhut catalogs but this level of fetishization seems to be a bit much, IMHO.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.