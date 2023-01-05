 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mexican authorities nab el chipo off el chapo   (cnn.com) divider line
aoktrouble
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dear Canadian,
You are receiving this email because you are registered with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service. Please share the following important information with other Canadian citizens in your area.
There is widespread violence and security operations in Sinaloa State, particularly in Culiacán, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave since the arrest, on January 5, 2023, of a cartel leader. There are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports. The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed and all flights are suspended at Los Mochis airport until further notice.
If you are in Sinaloa:
· limit your movements and shelter in place if possible
· avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place
· don't attempt to cross road blockades, even if they appear unattended
· allow extra time to reach your destination
· expect an increased presence of security forces
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better get him to the US. In Mexico the drug cartels just storm into prison and free people.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mexico-prison-attack-deaths-ciudad-juarez-near-us-border/
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're next, El Gato...

tenyearsago.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 minute ago  

guestguy: You're next, El Gato...

[tenyearsago.files.wordpress.com image 500x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


El Gato's drug empire was built by  a weed that isn't on the controlled substances list, so I'm not sure why anyone would mess with him.
 
