(CNN)   When did human beings start wearing clothes? CNN asks the question. Subby hasn't put on pants since 2020   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When is cow? Why underpants on head?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they noticed varmints with fur weren't shivering in the cold?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's a circa 2021 article stating that the virus can be spread by passing gas; pants on people pants on!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should stop doing that.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did major news outlets completely abdicate their responsibility to keep people informed of critical events and start focusing on meaningless bullshiat like this? I'm guessing it happened at some point after pants.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.


The new exhibit at the Ark Encounter down there in Kentucky sounds like it's really coming along.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.


Most of us absolutely should not stop wearing clothes. I promise, you won't like it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.


Ew, no. There's maybe 2% of the entire population who ought to go naked. The rest should be wearing MORE clothes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Homo sapiens.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.

Most of us absolutely should not stop wearing clothes. I promise, you won't like it.


This. Some farkers like the idea of ditching the threads because of the limited percentage of people you actually see naked. Once you start including the people that don't spend 2 hours a day in the gym, it turns into a much scarier, much paler proposition.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as they are known here in Florida, Leg Prisons.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: When they noticed varmints with fur weren't shivering in the cold?


It may have had as much to do with protection as it did with insulation.

You only run through a patch of thistles butt naked once.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there were Cavemen in Disarray.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 754x970]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Knife, or peer pressure?

/insert Beavis and Butthead chuckling over peer in the subject
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.

[Fark user image image 284x177]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Practical_Draconian: MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 754x970]

[Fark user image 266x332]

Knife, or peer pressure?

/insert Beavis and Butthead chuckling over peer in the subject


He said "bare skins."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they left forests and caves for wide open spaces
Mansun Wide Open Space [Trouser Enthusiasts Hermaphrodite Circus Mix]
Youtube xAm3jogRt9Y
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

off with the pants!
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I care more about when people started wearing clothes as decorations when they could go naked, like on a beach. Why cover 1% of your body with a speedo or a tiny bikini? Even if you're fat and ugly 99% of you is already hanging out.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.


Ever heard of breasts?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NakedApe: I care more about when people started wearing clothes as decorations when they could go naked, like on a beach. Why cover 1% of your body with a speedo or a tiny bikini? Even if you're fat and ugly 99% of you is already hanging out.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Jeff5: When they noticed varmints with fur weren't shivering in the cold?

It may have had as much to do with protection as it did with insulation.

You only run through a patch of thistles butt naked once.


Lots of reasons, probably. For one thing it's protection from the cold and elements. It also symbolizes rank. You can imagine the one guy wearing a huge bearskin or something from a bear he killed...that's a powerful statement. No doubt it would be warm and comfortable, but also everyone would assume he had the bear's power and so on.

The use of leather and hair thongs probably predates what we think of as clothing. These would have been really useful for holding knives and other tools while keeping your hands free while walking, or carrying loads of stuff or whatever. A lot of Native Americans were essentially naked but might wear something like a utility belt, as well as have things strapped to their arms or legs. This makes a lot of sense and probably goes back hundreds of thousands of years.

Dictatorial_Flair: When did major news outlets completely abdicate their responsibility to keep people informed of critical events and start focusing on meaningless bullshiat like this? I'm guessing it happened at some point after pants.


Eh...I'm kinda tired of hearing about Kevin McCarthy's 120th failed shot at being Speaker or that wannabe Hannibal Lecter cartoon character in Idaho.  Anthropology is an interesting subject and the public isn't exposed to it enough.


stoli n coke: Dictatorial_Flair: DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.

Most of us absolutely should not stop wearing clothes. I promise, you won't like it.

This. Some farkers like the idea of ditching the threads because of the limited percentage of people you actually see naked. Once you start including the people that don't spend 2 hours a day in the gym, it turns into a much scarier, much paler proposition.


Meh. That's a popular idea, but once you get used to it, it's not that big of a deal. If you see lots of regular people naked, you might be weirded out for the first few minutes, but I promise after an hour or so, you don't really notice (unless someone fantastic walks in). It's not nearly the big to-do that everyone thinks it would be.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Gyrfalcon: It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.

Ever heard of breasts?


Yep, I find they support my man parts nicely
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, ... they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category


I'm gonna help every man out here feel better about himself:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is from some evolutionary biology lecture and theorizes genitals reflect reproductive strategies. But the important part is human males have the largest dicks of all great apes, relative to body size. You can say " Hey, baby, I'm hung like an orangutan."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khatores: Meh. That's a popular idea, but once you get used to it, it's not that big of a deal. If you see lots of regular people naked, you might be weirded out for the first few minutes, but I promise after an hour or so, you don't really notice (unless someone fantastic walks in). It's not nearly the big to-do that everyone thinks it would be.


That argument didn't lift your ban from Outback Steakhouse and it's not going to work now.
 
minorshan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gyrfalcon: It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.

Ever heard of breasts?


Have you ever seen native tribes that haven't westernized? Unless you're pregnant or nursing you're basically deflated.
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

minorshan: whidbey: Gyrfalcon: It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.

Ever heard of breasts?

Have you ever seen native tribes that haven't westernized? Unless you're pregnant or nursing you're basically deflated.


So you agree there is some dangling to be addressed?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: When did major news outlets completely abdicate their responsibility to keep people informed of critical events and start focusing on meaningless bullshiat like this? I'm guessing it happened at some point after pants.


It is an interesting question that reflects on early human culture. I for one would like MORE articles on topics in Anthropology, History, and Science.. Anything to educate our (US) woefully ignorant population.
 
minorshan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: minorshan: whidbey: Gyrfalcon: It was probably men who did it first.

They've got those dangly bits to worry about.

Ever heard of breasts?

Have you ever seen native tribes that haven't westernized? Unless you're pregnant or nursing you're basically deflated.

So you agree there is some dangling to be addressed?


Apparently, not. Because the ladies don't wear anything. Since I can't post a topless photo, even from National Geographic, example is this link (NSFW).

/sorry
//not sorry
///it's no GGor link
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: khatores: Meh. That's a popular idea, but once you get used to it, it's not that big of a deal. If you see lots of regular people naked, you might be weirded out for the first few minutes, but I promise after an hour or so, you don't really notice (unless someone fantastic walks in). It's not nearly the big to-do that everyone thinks it would be.

That argument didn't lift your ban from Outback Steakhouse and it's not going to work now.


Now...that's a whole separate thing. You see, those drinks they have there are like $10 each, so of course I'm going to bring in my own. If I bring my own handle or two of Stoli in with me, I'm not leaving until I'm finishing it.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.

Most of us absolutely should not stop wearing clothes. I promise, you won't like it.


I would be willing to see everyone naked if I could just see a small handful of specific people naked.

Then everyone can start wearing clothes again.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Dictatorial_Flair: DuneClimber: We should stop doing that.

Most of us absolutely should not stop wearing clothes. I promise, you won't like it.

This. Some farkers like the idea of ditching the threads because of the limited percentage of people you actually see naked. Once you start including the people that don't spend 2 hours a day in the gym, it turns into a much scarier, much paler proposition.


As someone who has been to a Naturist resort can confirm.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, it started in the Garden of Eden, after Eve at the apple and then used her newfound wiles to lure Adam into doing the same, and then with their new Satan-given self-awareness and ability to see the world they realized they were naked and Eve, who'd seen quite a few penises by that point on the various apes and other mammals with whom they shared the garden, realized that Adam was really quite lacking in the, um, endowment category and she started laughing, and of course that made poor Adam shrivel even smaller and he got really made and embarrassed and made an offhand on the fact that at least he didn't have lopsided boobs, which was something Eve had always been sensitive about, and just like that she stopped laughing and stormed off and the next time he saw her she had woven together some big leaves and was all like, "well just you wait and see how long it is until you get to see my lopsided boobs again, asshat," and Adam had no other choice but to find a small leaf to make his own loincloth and begin exploring ways to formulate a lubricative hand cream. So, basically, about 6,000 years ago.


Thank you. You do this much to rarely these days, or perhaps I'm frequenting wrong Fark tabs...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kind of impressive that we started wearing clothes before we evolved to full anatomical and behavioral modernity, actually.
 
