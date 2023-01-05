 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Australian border police discover six Kinder Surprise eggs full of cocaine in arriving traveler's chocolate factory. SURPRISE   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Committal procedure, Smuggling, Australia, Kinder Surprise, Drug overdose, Drugs, Preliminary hearing, Grand jury  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crikey, that's a fair dinkum amount of blow to jam up your bum, mate.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They knew he was high when he tried to cross the Australian border on foot.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was surprised to learn that Kinder Surprise eggs full of cocaine were illegal in the USA...
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally a Kinder egg with something I actually want.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heeeeeeeeeyyyyyyyyyy!
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiding it in Kinder eggs I get.   Hiding it internally I get.  But both?  Kinda overkill, and totally suspicious, methinks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US he would have gotten in more trouble for trying to smuggle in the Kinder Egg...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Hiding it in Kinder eggs I get.   Hiding it internally I get.  But both?  Kinda overkill, and totally suspicious, methinks.


Maybe he's got a transgender fursona where he's a chicken that lays cocaine eggs? Who are we to kink shame?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: I was surprised to learn that Kinder Surprise eggs full of cocaine were illegal in the USA...


Depends on one's Birth Shade.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all know...
Eggs come in a dozen.
A dozen is 12 so...
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get jokes, subby!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: They knew he was high when he tried to cross the Australian border on foot.


Well sure, he probably had to Climb Every Mountain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, I believe those are Kinder Samwell eggs
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ToastmasterGeneral: Hiding it in Kinder eggs I get.   Hiding it internally I get.  But both?  Kinda overkill, and totally suspicious, methinks.

Maybe he's got a transgender fursona where he's a chicken that lays cocaine eggs? Who are we to kink shame?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 631x680]


Why does this picture exist???
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There have been so many stories about Kinder Surprise eggs being used to traffic drugs in the past few years I was briefly tempted to buy one at the checkout lane just to see if it had any illicit goodies
 
Reverend J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Opiate of the Lasses: Claude Ballse: ToastmasterGeneral: Hiding it in Kinder eggs I get.   Hiding it internally I get.  But both?  Kinda overkill, and totally suspicious, methinks.

Maybe he's got a transgender fursona where he's a chicken that lays cocaine eggs? Who are we to kink shame?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 631x680]

Why does this picture exist???


I ask that question everytime I'm on the internet.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have to put cocaine in to make up for the garbage chocolate
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No bueno...
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Opiate of the Lasses: Claude Ballse: ToastmasterGeneral: Hiding it in Kinder eggs I get.   Hiding it internally I get.  But both?  Kinda overkill, and totally suspicious, methinks.

Maybe he's got a transgender fursona where he's a chicken that lays cocaine eggs? Who are we to kink shame?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 631x680]

Why does this picture exist???


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cocaine?

I didn't think Australia cared about anything other than foreign-grown produce and foreign-born pets.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jbc: They knew he was high when he tried to cross the Australian border on foot.


I'm more impressed by the fact that there is an Australian Border police at all. I wonder if the border check points just look for valid passports being carried by the visiting sharks on shore.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.