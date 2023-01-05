 Skip to content
(KPLC Lake Charles)   Released inmate throws rock through glass door of jail to try to get back inside for meal and place to sleep. Sheriff: "We quickly made those arrangements for him"   (kplctv.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get busy livin', or get busy dyin'
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.


We're humans. Humans are cruel, evil animals that have managed to hide it with varying levels of sophistication and civility.

Evil shiat still happens even in the best countries that people idolize.

Times and technology have changed, but human nature has not.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
institutionalization panes him.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.


I have no idea why you would believe that
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Get busy livin', or get busy dyin'


Brooks was here
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

I have no idea why you would believe that

I have no idea why you would believe that


Well, I mean theoretically if you take "were" to mean "Right around when it was a pretty much a bunch of guys sitting around spouting college party humanist ideals and talking shiat" I'd allow it
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.


I'm pretty sure I was not supposed to become a country at all, and quit it with the fat jokes.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says we don't have a social safety net in this country. We totally have jails.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 159x160]


Came for Earnest T. Leaving happy.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: chitownmike: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

I have no idea why you would believe that

Well, I mean theoretically if you take "were" to mean "Right around when it was a pretty much a bunch of guys sitting around spouting college party humanist ideals and talking shiat" I'd allow it


Those were the same bunch of guys who thought it made sense to count a slave as 3/5s of a person, so I'm not really seeing it.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this Sheriff needs to read If You Give A Mouse A Cookie. This will only escalate, for sure.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: chitownmike: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

I have no idea why you would believe that

Well, I mean theoretically if you take "were" to mean "Right around when it was a pretty much a bunch of guys sitting around spouting college party humanist ideals and talking shiat" I'd allow it

Those were the same bunch of guys who thought it made sense to count a slave as 3/5s of a person, so I'm not really seeing it.


Weaver did say "better" not "great" or even "fine."  Just "better."  We are doing better than we were in 1774 by any metric.  It's just not nearly enough better thanks to about 35% of us it seems - they'd be the ones that still want to be omnivorous -ist pricks

/won't even talk about the other similar percentage that just DGAF unless it hits them personally
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 hots and a cot.

But fark if the hots just suck and cot is worthless.

The milk is the worst experience.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.


We have never been better than this. The USA simply does not have good enough people to be any better than cruel. It's almost genetic to us, uniquely.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pichu0102: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

We have never been better than this. The USA simply does not have good enough people to be any better than cruel. It's almost genetic to us, uniquely.


Uniquely. That is farking adorable.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we were teenagers, one of my siblings called and asked to be locked up to get away from that siblings' Dad. The person on the phone told this sibling "we aren't running a hotel" and said sibling could get locked up only if the sibling posed a threat to him or herself or others. So, this sibling called back a few minutes later to say "I feel like I might hurt someone. I think I'm a threat to myself or others.

Here's the funny part: my sibling did NOT tell his/her Dad about any of this. This sibling was climbing in the back seat of LEO's car before his/her Dad realized what was going on. The Dad ran out of the house screaming "I don't consent! I don't consent!" But LEO rode away with our sibling anyway. There was pointing and laughing.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pichu0102: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

We have never been better than this. The USA simply does not have good enough people to be any better than cruel. It's almost genetic to us, uniquely.

Uniquely. That is farking adorable.


The level of cruelty is unique.
 
ansius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tax cuts for the rich or social services for the poor.

America made its choice.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, what a brave New World we have created one in which slavery is preferred to rebellion.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

We have never been better than this. The USA simply does not have good enough people to be any better than cruel. It's almost genetic to us, uniquely.


You realize that America isn't the only country in the world right?

There a few that are far worse shiat holes than we are, but we are trying to catch up
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Subtonic: Pichu0102: Weaver95: This is not the country we were supposed to become. We were supposed to be better than this.

We have never been better than this. The USA simply does not have good enough people to be any better than cruel. It's almost genetic to us, uniquely.

Uniquely. That is farking adorable.

The level of cruelty is unique.


Uniquely low, historically speaking. Not saying we shouldn't try to improve still, but claiming this is some kind of rock bottom for the world is about as ignorant as one can get and still be able to breathe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfool: Oh, what a brave New World we have created one in which slavery is preferred to rebellion.


Happiness In Slavery
Youtube mQ2-SkLfldk
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 3 hots and a cot.

But fark if the hots just suck and cot is worthless.

The milk is the worst experience.


Hate to break it to you, but that's not milk they've been making you drink in the prison showers
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thread is weird. There are like 3-4 responses so far that clearly show the replier doesnt really understand what the original person was trying to say. I'll let ya'll figure out this mess. Im out.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some people need order in their lives.
 
