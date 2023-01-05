 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia upset over scourge of Fattypuses, which surprisingly is not a euphemism for US tourists on Tindr   (abc.net.au) divider line
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For once, not Chuck Testa
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, there it is then.
 
farker down under
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is Tindr?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farker down under: What is Tindr?


It's like a rave with any E
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about taxidermy the other day and how my cat will make a great bag when she goes (about 7 years old now, so in ten years or so), join up the feet for handles.

scontent.fakl2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dangerous Austrian wildlife is nothing to snort at
 
englaja
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, as soon as Mrs Englaja sees this headline she'll have another nickname for me since I chonked up a bit.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Contrast the way that the Tasmanian Tigers are portrayed with 2 actual man-eaters:
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are The Lions of Tzavo. These two are fully adult male lions. They do not have manes because Tzavo is a desert. Between them, they ate ~250 people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I was just thinking about taxidermy the other day and how my cat will make a great bag when she goes (about 7 years old now, so in ten years or so), join up the feet for handles.

[scontent.fakl2-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


That's what I've been saying about subby's mom!
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you for the link, subby.

No, really. I entirely care what Aussie Taxidermists rules are.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image 720x960]


... plaid?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HailRobonia: [Fark user image 720x960]

... plaid?


Yes. Plaidapus.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

englaja: Great, as soon as Mrs Englaja sees this headline she'll have another nickname for me since I chonked up a bit.


A bit of what?
 
