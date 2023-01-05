 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   British doctors prescribing nature to their patients. Pfft, US healthcare has been telling people to go outside and die for years   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Peak District, Peak District National Park, High Peak, Derbyshire, Jo Hanney, social prescribing services, Sarah Walker, wellbeing project manager  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Jan 2023 at 7:15 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dr poon?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"What are you trying to do, kill me? I hate fresh air!"

/obscure?
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*offer not valid in Australia
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, Subby!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Make sure to have sun protection first:

mookychick.co.ukView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pffft whatever, in Canada Drs can not only prescribe green bathing but actually write prescriptions for national park passes to get people out to the woods.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is great news for park rapists, and/or vigilantes.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The trial, in Derbyshire, will see prescribing services offer patients ideas such as listening to birdsong.

That's a good point.  I've been listening to kind of louder less peaceful stuff lately.  I should listen to more Jerry Garcia, either with the Dead or with John Kahn or whoever.

Jerry Garcia & John Kahn - Bushnell Hall, Hartford CT - 11.26.84 SBD
Youtube uGX7R7RTBUY


/If you hear that same sweet song again, will you know why?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Walking, especially along the prarie path by our house is about the only thing I do that keeps me healthy.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.