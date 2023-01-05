 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Cop detains and threatens Wall Street Journal reporter who was conducting interviews for a story. Why would a cop detain a WSJ reporter whe... oh, now I see why   (abc15.com) divider line
77
    More: Murica, Constable, Police, Crime, The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Rabouin, English-language films, Officer Zimmerman, Handcuffs  
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Kanye has a take on this
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs gonna pig.  Welcome to America
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop looks like a Proud Boy.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cop looks like a Proud Boy.


pam_and_her_pam-pams_theyre_the_same_pic.bmp
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist pig racist pigs. Film at 11.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well WSJ, being on the frontline of improving race relations all these years, what do you plan to do about it?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zimmerman?

Luckily the guy's not dead.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Cop looks like a Proud Boy.


Most of them do.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Well WSJ, being on the frontline of improving race relations all these years, what do you plan to do about it?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no journalist. He's not even blonde.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way the USA will ever approach trusting cops is if asshole pigs like this get dealt with swiftly and immediately.  Fired w/ loss of benefits, and drawn up on charges of abuse of power. Show the bad apples that this doesn't fly. But I'm not holding my breath. No one in a position of higher power really cares. ACAB.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidents like this could be avoided it only "those people" would learn to comply. Ain't that right, officer?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop reading this article you people, or I'll arrest you too!", said Officer Zimmerman... probably.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: He's no journalist. He's not even blonde.


Might be confusing news reader with journalist
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Mr. Rabouin was gathering news, he was approached by Officer Zimmerman

gifdb.comView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.


I was wondering how far down in the thread I'd have to go to get to the "but look at how he's dressed" pearl-clutching.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shiat cops...lol.
Wow..


/acab
//larry elder has an explanation I'm sure.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once he closes that door, he could take off, he could take me somewhere. I could be placed under arrest.

Being placed under arrest was the least of his worries at that point.  I think the only thing that preserved his life was the presence of someone filming the altercation.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Diogenes: Cop looks like a Proud Boy.

Most of them do are.


Fixed that for you.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: While Mr. Rabouin was gathering news, he was approached by Officer Zimmerman

[gifdb.com image 319x250]


That's good analysis.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the Black dude's fault.  After all, he made the mistake of being well educated while Black.  Then he compounded the error by being well employed, also while Black.  And the final straw, he was actually working at his job, again, while Black.  He's lucky he didn't get shot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad that there was someone else recording that shiat because who knows what that cop would have done otherwise.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sidewalking while Black in Arizona. You BET that's a cuffing!
Same as it ever was.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I am glad that there was someone else recording that shiat because who knows what that cop would have done otherwise.


Killed that journalist and then had a late lunch.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .


Based on the long record of precincts getting rid of those bad apples before they spoil the bunch.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
darwinpolice:

Wouldn't a reporter dress in a way to make their interviewees more comfortable in giving a story.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon - look how this 'reporter' was dressed!  He was asking for it!  And he says he works for the New York Times?  And he's in Arizona?  Dressed like that?

Did I mention that the reporter was black?

What was this white officer supposed to do?

Not only is nothing gunna happen, but the bodycam footage will be lost, damaged, and/or accidentally deleted.  Possibly even attacked by locusts.

But it won't be the problem of the Phoenix PD.

Book it.  Done.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.


Dang. Only took twelve minutes. I thought it would be at least fifteen before someone blamed the victim.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"To serve and protect"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more likely to get murdered by American pigs  than by ISIS terrorists.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you didn't respect his authority, so of course he's gonna detain you

That's a feature
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I am more likely to get murdered by American pigs  than by ISIS terrorists.


Username checks out.
 
salvador.hardin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.


He is paid by a news organization to gather news. Professionalism is him doing that, not what he wears.

The people who do things well won.

/he probably wasn't trying to get Farkers to answer his questions
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.


Yes, I do avoid a lot of people dressed in jeans shorts and T-shirts with a comb in their hair.

I also avoid a lot of people dressed in jean shorts and T-shirts without a comb in their hair.

I also avoid a lot of people dressed in jean shorts and no t-shirts with or without a comb in their hair.

I avoid a great number of people dressed or undressed on the street...with or without a comb in their hair.

Occasionally, I don't avoid anyone at all and chat up with them, despite jean shorts, t-shirts, combs, or most anything that they may be wearing, on any given part of their body.

Good observation, sir.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Zimmerman?

Luckily the guy's not dead.


I had the same thought at Caleb.

Cop's uniform is just plain ate up. Must be hard to find pants that fit those stubby little legs.  Good thing he can take out his frustrations on the public.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Employees at the Chase Bank branch did come out to see what the WSJ correspondent was doing. If he'd been white, they would probably have politely asked him to move along. Instead, one of them called the cops to report a feral Negro running loose on the property.
 
anuran
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .


He's going to get a paid vacation, not be charged with anything or if charged not convicted. He will keep his law enforcement certification and at worse leave for a job with another department. The city's insurance policy will pay out a little bit of money.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .


Why on earth do you think that? There's been cases where cops have blatantly attacked unarmed people on camera, up to and including executions, and ended up being able to retire with pay and benefits benefits.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Catsaregreen: So, the WSJ lets their reporters interview people dressed in short jeans and T-shirts with a comb in their hair? What the F ever happened to professionalism?!

I'd bet dimes to dollars that if Farkers saw this guy hanging out at a bank, they'd avoid him like COVID-19.

He is paid by a news organization to gather news. Professionalism is him doing that, not what he wears.

The people who do things well won.

/he probably wasn't trying to get Farkers to answer his questions


WSJ is owned by Rupert Murdock.

This is Rupert's America.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anuran: Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .

He's going to get a paid vacation, not be charged with anything or if charged not convicted. He will keep his law enforcement certification and at worse leave for a job with another department. The city's insurance policy will pay out a little bit of money.


Sure. That's one possible ending.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .

Why on earth do you think that? There's been cases where cops have blatantly attacked unarmed people on camera, up to and including executions, and ended up being able to retire with pay and benefits benefits.


Never start a slap fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Target Builder: Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .

Why on earth do you think that? There's been cases where cops have blatantly attacked unarmed people on camera, up to and including executions, and ended up being able to retire with pay and benefits benefits.

Never start a slap fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.


What are they going to do? Write a mean editorial?
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: anuran: Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .

He's going to get a paid vacation, not be charged with anything or if charged not convicted. He will keep his law enforcement certification and at worse leave for a job with another department. The city's insurance policy will pay out a little bit of money.

Sure. That's one possible ending.


Based on the historical record that is what will almost certainly happen. The cop didn't even arrest, shoot, or beat him. To get a conviction you pretty much have to do at least two of those. My prediction is based on past events. Yours is based on pure wishful thinking.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Weaver95: Target Builder: Weaver95: That cop is about to have an incredibly through and complete investigation of his lower intestines.
Without lube.
Sure hope he's not hiding anything .

Why on earth do you think that? There's been cases where cops have blatantly attacked unarmed people on camera, up to and including executions, and ended up being able to retire with pay and benefits benefits.

Never start a slap fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.

What are they going to do? Write a mean editorial?


Ok,.then think of it this way - cops try REALLY HARD to block video evidence of their actions. So it's pretty clear that the cops believe in controlling information about how they do their jobs.
Getting caught on multiple cameras by multiple people harassing a reporter - who IS GOING to write about this...well, it's something that cops try hard to avoid.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love the line saying that the witness accounts and video "contradict" the officer's official report.

The officer LIED. There aren't two sides here. There's witnesses and full video. Just be willing to say it. The officer LIED.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I bet Kanye has a take on this


Kanye West doesn't care about black people.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guestguy: While Mr. Rabouin was gathering news, he was approached by Officer Zimmerman

[gifdb.com image 319x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Call him George for the lulz
 
