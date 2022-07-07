 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   San Diego Police have a trolley problem. Chidi Anagonye seen agonizing over whether to comment or not   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gzn.jpView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dayofthehuman.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cleek:

Too late
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael already came up with the perfect solution. ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two-year-old's solution to the trolley problem
Youtube -N_RZJUAQY4
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the police can expect car drivers to pull over to the curb when they see lights and hear a siren, but light rail vehicles can't stop on a dime.

I'd have gone with the "dumbass" or "fail" tag myself. Cops gotta look both ways, too.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: [dayofthehuman.com image 850x531]


"Oh, well, that's reassuring. Because some of the parts of the fake people *flew into my mouth*!" ;)

Definitely a top 5 episode of TGP. ;)
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [i.gzn.jp image 850x632]


Depends
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size

shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How a trolley works by the best sniper the world has seen aside from dr ruth or mr finland himself.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: cleek: [dayofthehuman.com image 850x531]

"Oh, well, that's reassuring. Because some of the parts of the fake people *flew into my mouth*!" ;)

Definitely a top 5 episode of TGP. ;)


Being asked to rank TGP episodes would be like the sound of a fork in a garbage disposal ALL THE TIME.

The show was excellent all around.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"when one of the police SUVs collided with a trolley while crossing the tracks, authorities explained"

Oh good, I was worried the trolly had gone rogue and was grinding along the streets. Thanks authorities!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Needs more Chidi abs.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Being asked to rank TGP episodes would be like the sound of a fork in a garbage disposal ALL THE TIME.

The show was excellent all around.


Agreed, although I'll concede that the last season had some stinkers.  The last three episodes were *fantastic*, but in some of the lead-up to the end, you could tell the writers were kinda struggling.  A case study in why you should end a series before it gets stale.  They avoided reaching that point, but not by much. :)
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Take off and nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.

#thenuclearoption
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Tarl3k: cleek: [dayofthehuman.com image 850x531]

"Oh, well, that's reassuring. Because some of the parts of the fake people *flew into my mouth*!" ;)

Definitely a top 5 episode of TGP. ;)

Being asked to rank TGP episodes would be like the sound of a fork in a garbage disposal ALL THE TIME.

The show was excellent all around.


I love the whole series, but my absolute favorites are Everything is Great (parts 1+2) and Dance Dance Resolution. I can watch those over and over again.
 
Tman144
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Perhaps the police can expect car drivers to pull over to the curb when they see lights and hear a siren, but light rail vehicles can't stop on a dime.

I'd have gone with the "dumbass" or "fail" tag myself. Cops gotta look both ways, too.


Yeah, a lot of "This is a lighthouse. Your call." energy right here.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SDPD, ya basic!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.gzn.jp image 850x632]

Depends
[image.shutterstock.com image 850x623]
[shutterstock.com image 850x623]


She's so thin the train could use her as a track.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SDPD, ya basic!


They don't know it, but they're absolutely devastated now.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-N_RZJUAQY4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Pretty sure all small children would be mass-murdering dictators if given the power...

media.tenor.comView Full Size


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What the fork is a Chidi?

/ why can't I say fork?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: elgrancerdo: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.gzn.jp image 850x632]

Depends
[image.shutterstock.com image 850x623]
[shutterstock.com image 850x623]

She's so thin the train could use her as a track.


NTTAWWT...


/bunk, etc, etc
 
Lish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tman144: cyberspacedout: Perhaps the police can expect car drivers to pull over to the curb when they see lights and hear a siren, but light rail vehicles can't stop on a dime.

I'd have gone with the "dumbass" or "fail" tag myself. Cops gotta look both ways, too.

Yeah, a lot of "This is a lighthouse. Your call." energy right here.


FTA: "her SUV collided with a trolley" C'mon writer, the SUV didn't do anything on its own, she drove the SUV into a train. This is 100% on the driver.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cleek: [dayofthehuman.com image 850x531]


Wait, are you just torturing him?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.gzn.jp image 850x632]

Depends
[image.shutterstock.com image 850x623]
[shutterstock.com image 850x623]


No, that's a skirt
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: What the fork is a Chidi?

/ why can't I say fork?


he's the guy with the blood all over his shirt
 
cleek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cleek: Neondistraction: What the fork is a Chidi?

/ why can't I say fork?

he's the guy with the blood all over his shirt


heh. duh.

it's been a while since i saw the show
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Trolley Problem is one of best written TV episodes OF ALL TIME. The writing is utterly brilliant, just perfect.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: What the fork is a Chidi?

/ why can't I say fork?


Some dead moral philosopher, not important
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trolley are like traffic circles. Once the population who aren't compatible die, the system works.
 
ApatheticJedi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nintenfreak: Neondistraction: What the fork is a Chidi?

/ why can't I say fork?

Some dead moral philosopher, not important


Everyone hates moral philosophy professors.
 
