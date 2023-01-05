 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   "Think about the danger this creates. It can lead to gambling. It can lead to violence." This Florida Sheriff is talking about, you guessed it, pot brownies   (fox13news.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet I could eat anther brownie
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People start smiling and dancing and suddenly they're getting all uppity and not RESPECTIN' MAH 'THORATAH!
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny.

For me it usually just leads to food tasting incredible, and then a 630 bedtime.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to go all "reefer madness" in a comment, but I screwed up and read the article. I'm pro-pot brownie, but I do see how jail guards selling and smuggling them to inmates could be an issue.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop Eats Pot Brownies Calls 911 (Full)
Youtube hrZLc9lqQM0
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, gambling!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Right here in River City!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine the Sheriff's surprise when he finds out what's in those Wilderness Girls cookies!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jazz clubs! Dancing! Binge watching Futurama!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was someone in a thread the other day going off on the evils of pot and screaming that everyone was a "pothead"

A lot of people are still stuck a hundred years in the past
 
proteus_b
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pot brownies basically are gambling. "will i be too high to join the meeting? let's find out!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I prefer cannabis cookies.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was the user in question living in a single room with three other individuals?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todorojo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"But ya' know who never lets their inhibitions get the best of 'em? Hmm? Do ya'? It's them Gawd-fearin' day drinkers."
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chad Chronister: What you'd get if you ordered Grady Judd on Wish.com
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He means gambling and violence inside the jail, where the inmates will gamble and fight over the brownies.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Oh no, gambling!



NSCSB: I grew up in a Florida town which was famous for the Groveland Four.  One guy was lynched and the other three tortured and framed for raping a white woman.  Two of them were later shot by the Sheriff on the way to testify about the torture.
The actual reason it started was that the first guy was running a bolita game for the coloured folks that cut in on gambling action that belonged to the Sheriff's office.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If society would afford to pay guards to sufficiently diminish smuggling, I'm all for marijuana being freely available in jails and prisons.

That said, subby's a manipulative fiend.

But another thing-- all the creeps and liars that have stalled the legalization of marijuana for most of my life...
They got away with it, and I would rather see them hanged in the streets than have lived this timeline. I'd like their family's fortunes taken away and I don't care what's done with the money.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, I guess as long as they brought enough for everyone I guess it would make it a better experience for everyone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: He means gambling and violence inside the jail, where the inmates will gamble and fight over the brownies.


Yeeeeeah, I'm pretty sure that's gonna happen anyway
 
gnosis301
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The story is about a deputy who sold the products to inmates in a detention center.  That's more serious than subby makes it out to be.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Right here in River City!
[Fark user image 734x315]


Not gonna lie, Shirley Jones was absolutely smoking hot in that movie.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's right in jail. Some inmate changing the TV channel for 5 seconds to see the weather, can send the entire deck up.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The full quote:
"He pledged to uphold all that is good and just. His greed got the best of him," Sheriff Chronister said. "Think about the danger this creates. It can lead to gambling. It can lead to violence."

Working in law enforcement or the prison system at all is a an immediate violation of that pledge.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In these trying times, it's safe to say any adult choosing to go through the day sober is nothing short of a full-blown sociopath.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, either you are closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge, or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster indicated by the presence of a pool table pot brownie in your community!
 
AeAe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ever had sex .... on pot?!
It's next level farking.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: I was about to go all "reefer madness" in a comment, but I screwed up and read the article. I'm pro-pot brownie, but I do see how jail guards selling and smuggling them to inmates could be an issue.


Yep. It's not about couch lock or the munchies. A compromised guard is a big deal. The cashapp paper trail can be easily used to blackmail him.

Some of the people who live in prison are there because they take things that don't belong to them, sometimes by force. Some of them also have chemical dependencies or gambling problems. Pot brownies are effectively currency.

The solution is to devalue the currency by flooding the prison with as much shake as possible. Pot brownies with every meal, comedy central in the rec. Easy time for everyone.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: I was about to go all "reefer madness" in a comment, but I screwed up and read the article.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: I was about to go all "reefer madness" in a comment, but I screwed up and read the article. I'm pro-pot brownie, but I do see how jail guards selling and smuggling them to inmates could be an issue.


They should be putting it in the prison mashed taters. Keep the inmates docile and happy.

/ jk
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a killer browie recipe and some older weed I  need to do something with.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean I can't think of a much better way to keep a prison calm, safe and relaxing. 


Sounds like a good idea actually.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

proteus_b: pot brownies basically are gambling. "will i be too high to join the meeting? let's find out!"


My brownies are a very strict "after the kids are in bed" indulgence. I make my own and it's clear I have issues with keeping the potency consistent.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Places where you expect violence from the inmates, like prisons or nursing homes should just pump THC through the ventilation system.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He's right in jail. Some inmate changing the TV channel for 5 seconds to see the weather, can send the entire deck up.


Are those words supposed to mean something? Cannot parse
 
