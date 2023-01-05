 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   It started as a normal service call for the crew working at the Germain BMW of Naples location on David Boulevard in East Naples. Then someone decided to change the oil   (nbc-2.com) divider line
HKWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow news day in Naples, eh? At least they caught the bunny.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they sent him down the road to the VW dealership
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did it chew through the turn signal wires? We'll never know.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Went to check the oil in an old car sitting in the garage a few winters ago, found a kitten under the hood. Yes I kept her
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Went to check the oil in an old car sitting in the garage a few winters ago, found a kitten under the hood. Yes I kept her


Tiger in the tank, kitten under the hood.
What ever it takes....
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I found two baby possums living under my hood last spring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I came in to correct Subby that it is Davis Blvd., but the article got it wrong too.

/It's always a slow news day in Naples unless there is a hurricane.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmmm, my first double post on fark in 22 years...wtf
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: Hmmm, my first double post on fark in 22 years...wtf


Loser
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

delsydsoftware: I found two baby possums living under my hood last spring.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Loser


/D'oh!
 
