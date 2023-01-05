 Skip to content
How many cures for cancer are we gonna see this week? Still no cure for... we're going to need a new Farksim at this rate
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.


Still no cure for the religious right?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, maybe the first person to be 150 HAS been born already...
 
Markus5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farkism, even.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!


Did you forget which alt you logged in as?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?


There's a vaccine - critical thinking and well-funded education. But just like the COVID vaccine, the people who need it most will never get it.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!

Did you forget which alt you logged in as?


I would suggest you read my post history. I have always been pro-vaccine and pro-medicine and would challenge you to find proof otherwise. In fact, I've said numerous times that I've been fully vaccinated and have had five boosters now.
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?


Stem cells, maybe?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark cancer.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?


There is, but it is normally immoral.  Most of the time we have to wait for old age or random accidents
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Still no cure for the same 3 headline style formats?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about "Still no 218 for McCarthy yet" ?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kubo: Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?

There's a vaccine - critical thinking and well-funded education. But just like the COVID vaccine, the people who need it most will never get it.


I mean, I came from a conservative religious background, but I got better. I just wouldn't say it was so much a vaccine as it was a cure.

Ah well.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Still no cure for the same 3 headline style formats?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!


Someone will blame their longstanding personal problems with   (spins wheel) on the vaccines

(wheel still spinning)
(slowing down)
(click... click...       click...)
(awkward pause)

  [Tax Evasion Court Dates]
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kubo: Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?

There's a vaccine - critical thinking and well-funded education. But just like the COVID vaccine, the people who need it most will never get it.


They vote aginit.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Subtonic: Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!

Did you forget which alt you logged in as?

I would suggest you read my post history. I have always been pro-vaccine and pro-medicine and would challenge you to find proof otherwise. In fact, I've said numerous times that I've been fully vaccinated and have had five boosters now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?


Assholism is a pervasive and highly contagious condition among Republicans.

Unfortunately, a cure remains elusive.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Aetre: Kubo: Stem cells to the rescue again. Yeah, science!

If it wasn't for the religious right yelling about stem cells, we'd have cured everything by now.

Still no cure for the religious right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Flushing It All Away: Subtonic: Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!

Did you forget which alt you logged in as?

I would suggest you read my post history. I have always been pro-vaccine and pro-medicine and would challenge you to find proof otherwise. In fact, I've said numerous times that I've been fully vaccinated and have had five boosters now.

[Fark user image image 425x452]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Glioblastoma is an ass of a head cancer.

Not as bad as Gliomas though. Those farkers only attack children.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

This sounds precisely like how a zombie movie starts.

Mmm, brains.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.

Three cheers for modern medicine!


Cancer isn't contagious, so at least they won't take anyone with them like they do with COVID.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Can't wait for the inevitable hoard of morons that say these vaccines cause ass cancer or some nonsense like that.



The terminology is odd.  It's a therapy.  It's a therapy AND a vaccine.

Nevertheless, if anti-vaxxers want to die from an established tumor and brain cancer, who am I to stop them?
 
