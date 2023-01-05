 Skip to content
(AP News)   Putin to bomb Ukraine for next 36 hours straight   (apnews.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then what?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he won't bomb the entire country. No. Putin will watch and wait for people to show up for mass...and then blow up the church.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Then what?


He runs out of bombs?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, ukrainians, slaughter the orcs while they're not shooting back.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: bigdog1960: Then what?

He runs out of bombs?


Russian generals seen feverishly trying to figure out a way they can launch conscripts out of artillery pieces.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.


Crazy that other cultures and countries have holidays you don't celebrate, huh?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.


Clearly you are not Russian then.  The 5th is Christmas Eve for crying out loud!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yah got me, Subby. With one of the oldest Fark memes that exists.

Now, like my role model, Daffy Duck, I can only do an over-acted death scene where I just won't die, in a classic cartoon melodramatic, running gag.

Ooo! Aaa! OOO AAA AAA! Ramadama ding dong!

I am in a good mood. I just destroyed somebody on Quora. They don't know it because I didn't write any of it down and post it, but they were charred.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is so efficient they can fit a weekend into 36 hours.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SEE?!? WE'RE NICE!"
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole point of such a declaration is to justify the push that Russia has planned for 36 hours from now when Ukraine doesn't "obey" the cease fire that that Ukraine was neither consulted on nor agreed to.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians love unilaterally announcing cease fires, then violating them, and then blaming the other side for the violation.  That crap never, ever, ever seems to get old with them.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaturnShadow: Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.

Crazy that other cultures and countries have holidays you don't celebrate, huh?


... they do what now?  Does Uncle Jesus Sam know?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be as bad as the McCarthy bombing for the last 36 hours.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're obviously stopping to re-route resources. Putin is personally sending more Russian soldiers to Fark to talk about how Democrats should vote for McCarthy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pootie knows his orcs won't be able to resist getting ahold of cellphones and calling home over the holiday. By offering a unilateral cease fire he is preemptively trying to make anyone attacking them based on that SIGINT look like they are the a-holes. Anyway, that's my $0.02 analysis of this round of Putin's 3D checkers strategy.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Sporkabob: bigdog1960: Then what?

He runs out of bombs?

Russian generals seen feverishly trying to figure out a way they can launch conscripts out of artillery pieces.


Catapults, of course!  They are Orcs after all.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Russia is so efficient they can fit a weekend into 36 hours.


That is normal Russian weekend, oligarchs took their cut of it first that is all.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.


They celebrate Christmas on the 7th of January. The head of the Russian orthodox church asked Putin for the cease-fire.

He's otherwise pro-war from what I've read.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is purely for internal propaganda. "They violated a cease fire! War crimes! They hit a church where our glorious invaders were having mass!" Or some other similar bullshiat. Some percentage of russian citizens will eat it up and that will help keep pootie in charge and sending orcs to die in Ukraine.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.

Clearly you are not Russian then.  The 5th is Christmas Eve for crying out loud!


Its the 7th. I know because I just looked it up. From the year 2100 it'll be the 8th, which I'll look forward to.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take the Tet Offensive for $500, Alex.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can't bomb much of anything if by 'bomb' we mean the traditional act of dropping explosives from planes. Any Russian aircraft in Ukrainian airspace has a good chance of getting shot down.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: The whole point of such a declaration is to justify the push that Russia has planned for 36 hours from now when Ukraine doesn't "obey" the cease fire that that Ukraine was neither consulted on nor agreed to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the longest time Lucy's held a football?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fragMasterFlash
Pootie knows his orcs won't be able to resist getting ahold of cellphones and calling home over the holiday. By offering a unilateral cease fire he is preemptively trying to make anyone attacking them based on that SIGINT look like they are the a-holes. Anyway, that's my $0.02 analysis of this round of Putin's 3D checkers strategy.

But even though there is a ceasefire that won't stop the Ukrainians from locating the Russians and then just waiting until the ceasefire ends to attack.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: This is purely for internal propaganda. "They violated a cease fire! War crimes! They hit a church where our glorious invaders were having mass!" Or some other similar bullshiat. Some percentage of russian citizens will eat it up and that will help keep pootie in charge and sending orcs to die in Ukraine.


Not to mention the hirelings, vatniks, and other such useful idiots in the West. Brace yourself for some especially disgusting comparisons to the Christmas Truce of 1914 coming out of the mouths and/or keyboards of appeasement-minded journo cowards.
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Had a brother that would start fights and then call time out when he wanted a break wouldn't call time in before he started back up.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The North Vietnamese always used cease fire periods to move their stuff around without fear of getting it blown up.  In this vein, Putin can haul many busloads of "volunteer soldiers" to the front lines.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Aim for the most cell phone signals, Ukraine
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LOL. Here are 36 HIMARS in response. Be sure to tell your soldiers to call thier mom so the message gets properly delivered
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.


It's Christmas in Orthodox countries, they still use the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian one.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Quick, ukrainians, slaughter the orcs while they're not shooting back.


So fu*king much THIS.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: pehvbot: Mister Buttons: When I think holiday ceasefire, Jan 5th is the first thing that pops into my mind.

Clearly you are not Russian then.  The 5th is Christmas Eve for crying out loud!

Its the 7th. I know because I just looked it up. From the year 2100 it'll be the 8th, which I'll look forward to.


Clearly I'm not from Russia :-)
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's prep for their 1/6 celebrations. 1/6 is a major Russian holiday. It denotes a period in history when their interference in democracy was most successful.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The whole point of such a declaration is to justify the push that Russia has planned for 36 hours from now when Ukraine doesn't "obey" the cease fire that that Ukraine was neither consulted on nor agreed to.


Kill as many Russians as possible as fast as you can.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: bigdog1960: Then what?

He runs out of bombs?


Probably why he called a ceasefire
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The North Vietnamese always used cease fire periods to move their stuff around without fear of getting it blown up.  In this vein, Putin can haul many busloads of "volunteer soldiers" to the front lines.


Good time to blow them up
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Translation: we ran out of drones and rockets
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Let's not fight during Christmas" says man who intentionally shot missiles at people shopping for Christmas, people celebrating the New Year, civilians sheltering from fighting, and hospitals.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone needs to tell him that if he taps out he loses.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're looking for all the soldiers they lost after New Years parties.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine moved it's observance of Xmas to 25 December. The Orcs didn't stop shelling
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NUTS
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the first day of Christmas Zelenskyy sent to me:

A bomb.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine delivered an early Christmas present a few hours ago by shooting down a Su-27 and capturing the pilot alive.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Moon is nearly full.

Ukraine needs to roll over the invaders like a king tide.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Sporkabob: bigdog1960: Then what?

He runs out of bombs?

Russian generals seen feverishly trying to figure out a way they can launch conscripts out of artillery pieces.


Or they can finally fill out their ERA with conscripts.  

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I say the US should give Ukraine the means to go Dresden on Moscow for 36 hours straight.

I doubt Zelensky would go all in on that particular use of said weapons, but I have no doubt that he would find a good use for them.
 
