(Law and Crime)   Here it is: the greatest non-apology of all time. "Jesus forgives me for trying to serve my wife's students cupcakes that were made with my semen"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would expect that behavior from any and all Louisiana cops.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.....ex SWAT and a Pedo.  He's gonna have a fun time in Angola. This situation should be used to define f*** around and find out in the dictionary.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just amazed our AG Jeff Landry found time in his busy schedule to do something other than threaten young women and doctors for the crime of seeking medical treatment in the State of Louisiana.

Then again, it involves sticking his face in front of a camera to take credit for other peoples' work in a high profile case so he can further his ambition to be the next governor.  So I shouldn't be too surprised.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course his imaginary friend forgives him.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cop, Republican, Christian, yep it all checks out.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's always terrify to find out there are more people farked up than you. JFC.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I'm just amazed our AG Jeff Landry found time in his busy schedule to do something other than threaten young women and doctors for the crime of seeking medical treatment in the State of Louisiana.

Then again, it involves sticking his face in front of a camera to take credit for other peoples' work in a high profile case so he can further his ambition to be the next governor.  So I shouldn't be too surprised.


By the way, is his name LAND-ry or LAWN-dry? I never know how to pronounce Louisiana French names.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the f*ck is wrong with some people?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time a guy at the local Dunkin' Donuts got busted for, err, adding his own white cream to the doughnuts.

/this kind of thing is what makes me never eat anything home-cooked at work
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creoena: Reminds me of the time a guy at the local Dunkin' Donuts got busted for, err, adding his own white cream to the doughnuts.

/this kind of thing is what makes me never eat anything home-cooked at work


To clarify, home cooked made by others.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was the AG recommending leniency wuth this part

but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cythraul: [i.pinimg.com image 236x293]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly, Subby, that is absolutely the least horrific of his crimes.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus needs to biatch slap this guy on a one way to trip to the deepest most foul depths of hell.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, if I had a dollar for every time I've said that...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Custard filled!
 
AeAe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's disgusting. Why cupcakes!?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why the fark doesn't this have the Sick tag?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soup Du Jour.mov
Youtube Xh_IlJj0hqY
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Damn.....ex SWAT and a Pedo.  He's gonna have a fun time in Angola. This situation should be used to define f*** around and find out in the dictionary.


Do you not know how the system works?

Cops aren't in general population
And ev3n Pedo cops get protected by the guards
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Honestly, Subby, that is absolutely the least horrific of his crimes.


Before I read the article, I was like , that seems like a lot of time.

Afterwards..... life is too light.

🤮
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How long has he been feeding his wife cupcakes and other baked goods.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I just want to make this statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me."

Hmm.  That's not what Jesus told me.

He said "something something sodomize that dude with a broken billiards cue"
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I swear I'm going to uncork on the next damned fool that tells me that "Jesus forgives" them. I don't give a pink rat's ass about their "get out of jail free" card. All that is, is a license to just go on being the same pious, sanctimonious, self-righteous apes they ever were. They don't have to lift a finger to treat others with kindness or courtesy, or respect the way their savior commands them, because it's okay because "Jesus forgives them."

Christ.
 
star_bury
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Honestly, Subby, that is absolutely the least horrific of his crimes.


"Perkins' crimes reportedly involved two child victims, two adults, and one dog."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cups And Cakes
Youtube 6bMaU2VMr7U
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...The Aristocrats!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lyle lovett "Maybe God will forgive you, but I won't "
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creoena: Creoena: Reminds me of the time a guy at the local Dunkin' Donuts got busted for, err, adding his own white cream to the doughnuts.

/this kind of thing is what makes me never eat anything home-cooked at work

To clarify, home cooked made by others.


I assume because you know that there is enough semen in your own cooking, but can't count on other people to include it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just when you thought you heard it all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Who wants cumcak- er, CUPcakes?!"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ He's more sub species
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't just say Jesus Christ has forgiven you.  You have to arrange the visit first.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, but the best non-apology ever is still going to have to go to Harry Whittington, for apologizing for getting shot in the face while shooting with Dick Cheney....
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let he who has not ejaculated into unsuspecting people's cupcakes cast the first stone
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Annnnndddd...that's enough internet for today.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Let he who has not ejaculated into unsuspecting people's cupcakes cast the first stone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
, two counts of production of pornography involving children under the age of 13,

Stopped reading right there. Into the wood-chipper with him.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 500x282]


The bride of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the cupcakes are a problem sure but the child rape and porn is definitely a much bigger problem.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: gilgigamesh: I'm just amazed our AG Jeff Landry found time in his busy schedule to do something other than threaten young women and doctors for the crime of seeking medical treatment in the State of Louisiana.

Then again, it involves sticking his face in front of a camera to take credit for other peoples' work in a high profile case so he can further his ambition to be the next governor.  So I shouldn't be too surprised.

By the way, is his name LAND-ry or LAWN-dry? I never know how to pronounce Louisiana French names.


Lawn Dry? Isn't that what happens when the rain stops?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If Christianity in general is for peadophiles, then so is Jesus.

//remember, Jesus loves Jeffrey Dahmer and hates Gandhi
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.