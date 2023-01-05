 Skip to content
(Times & Star)   As someone who isn't British, Subby thought "spending a penny" in this headline literally meant "spending a penny". Turns out, there's an alternate meaning. No word on what penalty "save a penny" carries   (timesandstar.co.uk) divider line
40
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After being told that he now owes the court £387, Newell thanked magistrates.

Thanking the court for imposing fines sounds a lot like apologizing after Dick Cheney shoots you in the face
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man - I dropped a few pounds in the bog this morning, I tell ya!
Not subtle, what so Bob's your uncle!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: "a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?


No,.if they checked on him and he was gone, that would be taking a piss.

English, it isn't English.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned a new British term: "Custody suite".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you been watching QI, Subby?

Good for you. British quiz shows are smart and funny. The staff them entirely with professional comedians as contestants, hosts, quiz-masters and mistresses, fact-finders and even the cameras and cue-cards are smart and funny..
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.


Think pay toilet

/watching the Young Ones growing up taught me to speak a bit of British ;)
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.


I wondered the same thing...had to Google it...yep, it means urinate:

https://www.google.com/search?q=%22spending+a+penny%22+meaning
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chef with 41 criminal convictions? How unusual!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's why people are horrified when I offer my two cents.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This saying will soon fall out of favor, thanks to Brexit, as the value of a British penny continues to fall well below that of a stream of piss.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just turned 56, so I'm already up to $1.25 so far today.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wanebo: "a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?


The guy who had to clean it?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.


I always answer rhetorical queIstions. I can't resist. People know me.

The locution to spend a penny comes from the Great Exhibition of 1855 where they had so many visitors that they had public pay toilets that cost a penny. Being British, they institutionalized this unheard of improvement and spread it everywhere, from London streets to the UK, Europe and the world.

They even have pay toilets in America now, although they might require a Looney or a Tooney, or are at least full of Looneysi, Toons, and homosexuals.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The cell had to be professionally cleaned? Really?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wanebo: "a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?

No,.if they checked on him and he was gone, that would be taking a piss.

English, it isn't English.


"And why do they call it taking a dump when you're really leaving a dump? I mean after all, you aren't really taking it anywhere."

- Beavis, impersonating Andy Rooney
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The term dates from the days when cells in public toilets were protected by locks which could only be opened by inserting an old penny (12 to the shilling etc). Usually, the public urinal was free, but women (or men who needed to have a poo) had to spend a penny.
I remember those days: I'm old.
and British
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: vudukungfu: Wanebo: "a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?

No,.if they checked on him and he was gone, that would be taking a piss.

English, it isn't English.

"And why do they call it taking a dump when you're really leaving a dump? I mean after all, you aren't really taking it anywhere."

- Beavis, impersonating Andy Rooney


George Carlin did it first: "You're not taking a shiat; you're leaving a shiat! 'Hey, I left a shiat!' 'Fine, thank you Jeff! Where'd you leave it?' 'In the icebox!'"
 
Print'sNotDead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, at least he didn't donate to the National Trust.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Okay, even in post-Brexit pounds sterling it does NOT cost 200 quid to clean up a puddle of piss.

Moving on:

The penny was the cost of entering a public convenience in the 19th century. That British penny was worth two American cents (in 2022 prices, maybe two US dollars).
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"spend a penny" = take a piss?

I bet it has to do with rhyming slang.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: The cell had to be professionally cleaned? Really?


At least he didn't drop a shilling.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Okay, even in post-Brexit pounds sterling it does NOT cost 200 quid to clean up a puddle of piss.

Moving on:

The penny was the cost of entering a public convenience in the 19th century. That British penny was worth two American cents (in 2022 prices, maybe two US dollars).


piss (and jizz) moppers deserve to be paid a living wage as well.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "spend a penny" = take a piss?

I bet it has to do with rhyming slang.


Yeah, but you can't say 'take a piss,' because they might think you said 'take the piss', which means something as well.

They say the U.S. is the land of slang, but I think Britain may have us beat.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cythraul: brainlordmesomorph: "spend a penny" = take a piss?

I bet it has to do with rhyming slang.

Yeah, but you can't say 'take a piss,' because they might think you said 'take the piss', which means something as well.

They say the U.S. is the land of slang, but I think Britain may have us beat.


Well, I do know being "pissed" means being drunk. (not mad)
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"save a penny"

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chewd: "save a penny"

[i.redd.it image 500x500]


Hey! there's a sign that clearly says "Do not lean on door!"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.


pay toilet
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Have you been watching QI, Subby?

Good for you. British quiz shows are smart and funny. The staff them entirely with professional comedians as contestants, hosts, quiz-masters and mistresses, fact-finders and even the cameras and cue-cards are smart and funny..


If that's what you think, then... have i got news for you
 
zeaper12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's English for "taking a dump"?  Many years ago I was scammed by a snowmobile rental place.  They charged me $700 for a few scratches on the hood.  Never mind that it was not me that scratched that hood or that repairing those scratches would cost $700.  They had my credit card and made me agree to pay.

I was a bit pissed, The Place was a lodge with bar, restaurant and cabins.  I went into the bar/restaurant restroom and took a huge dump in the corner, locked the door as I walked out and left.

I'm sure they enjoyed finding that.  I ended up getting the money back via my credit card company, not sure why or the back story. The county Sheriff told me mine was one of several complaints regarding the same thing.  He could not do anything because of reasons.  Guessing this came up in the investigation the credit card company did.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dafuq does "spending a penny" have to do with taking a piss? Farking Brits. Learn English would ya.


Public toilets used to charge 1 penny for use.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amigafin: I just turned 56, so I'm already up to $1.25 so far today.


Nobody cares about your birthday but you might need to see a urologist
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: The cell had to be professionally cleaned? Really?


Would you do it for free?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The term dates from the days when cells in public toilets were protected by locks which could only be opened by inserting an old penny (12 to the shilling etc). Usually, the public urinal was free, but women (or men who needed to have a poo) had to spend a penny.
I remember those days: I'm old.
and British


Also leading to the more modern graffito, here I sit, broken-hearted, spent 10p and only farted.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Have you been watching QI, Subby?

Good for you. British quiz shows are smart and funny. The staff them entirely with professional comedians as contestants, hosts, quiz-masters and mistresses, fact-finders and even the cameras and cue-cards are smart and funny..


Counterpoint (NSFW language):
Joe Wilkinson's POEM has everyone in TEARS | 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube xvz4zqqlCiI
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Cythraul: brainlordmesomorph: "spend a penny" = take a piss?

I bet it has to do with rhyming slang.

Yeah, but you can't say 'take a piss,' because they might think you said 'take the piss', which means something as well.

They say the U.S. is the land of slang, but I think Britain may have us beat.

Well, I do know being "pissed" means being drunk. (not mad)


"Taking the piss" means teasing someone with bogus information.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Super Chronic: vudukungfu: Wanebo: "a £29 victim surcharge"

For taking a piss in the corner of his jail cell? Who is the victim that gets to collect the surcharge?

No,.if they checked on him and he was gone, that would be taking a piss.

English, it isn't English.

"And why do they call it taking a dump when you're really leaving a dump? I mean after all, you aren't really taking it anywhere."

- Beavis, impersonating Andy Rooney

George Carlin did it first: "You're not taking a shiat; you're leaving a shiat! 'Hey, I left a shiat!' 'Fine, thank you Jeff! Where'd you leave it?' 'In the icebox!'"


"Well don't take one of mine! I've only got 3 left, and the weekend is coming up!"
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Schmerd1948: brainlordmesomorph: Cythraul: brainlordmesomorph: "spend a penny" = take a piss?

I bet it has to do with rhyming slang.

Yeah, but you can't say 'take a piss,' because they might think you said 'take the piss', which means something as well.

They say the U.S. is the land of slang, but I think Britain may have us beat.

Well, I do know being "pissed" means being drunk. (not mad)

"Taking the piss" means teasing someone with bogus information.


"Piss" can be used for everything in the UK. Insult, description, verb, noun, economic system, means of exchange. We get the word "currency" from the current produced while urinating.
 
