(KPTV Portland)   Latest way to keep Portland weird? Face-eating Zombies vs. Robots   (kptv.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or the woman who pushed a 3-year-old girl onto the f*cking traintracks a week or two ago...

/what's scary is that she related to and has the last name of someone I went to school with...
//I hope it isn't her sister
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if Portland came up with their own slogan they'd be a bit weirder...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why it matters if you think it was a robot? Was the robot doing something to you?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the munchies after the cannabis
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carrie Brownstein can eat my face any time she wants.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you have to go to Canada to get eaten on the bus
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have concerns about robots.  Mind if I chew your ear?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like this guy just popped up, out of nowhere, to chew enough skin off a face that you could see the skull.
Yeah, no.  He was one someone's radar.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: Maybe if Portland came up with their own slogan they'd be a bit weirder...


I see what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It seems counterintuitive to try to eat the face of a robot. They're made of metal and robots are strong.

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Not sure why it matters if you think it was a robot? Was the robot doing something to you?


Terminator typing detected...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did the person repeatedly fail a captcha or something? How do you know they were a robot?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apparently, declaring feral junkies a protected species, has some drawbacks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, no bail, that's progress at least.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"In a subsequent interview with police, Kraemer told investigators he believed the victim was a "robot" who was trying to murder him because of the victim's scent."


We can probably chalk this up to a bad choice of cologne for that day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat boy: Usually you have to go to Canada to get eaten on the bus


I remember that all too well.

My headline about it got green lit.
Then red lit after complaints it was tasteless (ironic itself since it was about flavor).
The green lit again.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: Maybe if Portland came up with their own slogan they'd be a bit weirder...


Austin-like typing detected.

RIP Bud Clark

pdxccentric.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
East of 205 is a whole other world man. Whatever people want to talk about happening downtown, its always crazier out east.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
