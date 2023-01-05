 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ripley's)   Hey kids, grenade football   (ripleys.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Ball, Sticky bomb, Hand grenade, Military, United States Army, Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, anti-tank grenade football, US Army  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 2:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had nothing to do with that.
 
docilej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about grenade Jarts?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can just imagine some tank of a man heaving this ridiculous thing at an actual tank and getting annihilated because he walked in front of a goddamn tank. Great idea, MIC!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ice Cube did it better.


The Best Movie Explosions: Three Kings (1999) Helicopter takedown
Youtube EIeJJ0VFePA


/awesome war movie
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pairs great with My First Sawblade Shooter!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, maybe they should try darts instead of footballs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do not taunt grenade football.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joe throwing a long bomb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i'm never playing soccer again - Landmines ad
Youtube FfxJ8okkgYo
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a Q-bomb!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 260x458] [View Full Size image _x_]


I forgot about the Elian Gonzalez raid
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until Tom Brady removes the explosives.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TFA reports that they also tried making baseball-like grenades-

Designers insisted on the fuse being integrated into the body of the grenade to adhere to the baseball's spherical shape.

Unfortunately, this resulted in an overly sensitive trigger that had a tendency to activate prematurely.

I wonder how unfortunate this was..
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.