(WFMZ Allentown)   If you've dreamed of sitting down in a Pennsylvania Dutch restaurant and ordering a slice of shoofly pie in the native tongue, today is your lucky day   (wfmz.com) divider line
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lesson one: End every sentence with ,"now once"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean....Pennsylvania Dutch is ~90% German.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'ma guess you'll get blank stare in return from the kid waiting on you.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least its people learning a real language and not some dumb made-up one like Klingon, Dothraki, or French.

I've fantasized about creating a massively popular sci-fi or fantasy series that features some race or culture with their own language, like Elvish or whatever. And then after nerd-dom embraces the language and starts to learn it, SURPRISE the language is Potawatomi!
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania Dutch: Dutch, but with a touch more "yinz".
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Pennsylvania Dutch, shoofly pie is pronounced "Schuylkill".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eKonk: In Pennsylvania Dutch, shoofly pie is pronounced "Schuylkill".


"School Kill" not "Skoo Kull"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'ma guess you'll get blank stare in return from the kid waiting on you.


Their rules are...different. If you are sitting in their restaurant...you are a guest and they will interact with you. They WILL NOT acknowledge you if you speak in any other language besides English (because, to them, we collectively are "the English").

If they see you out in the world...you might as well be a sign post.

/ I know this because there's a little restaurant WAAAAY out in Amish county that sells pie and meat.

// this is my anecdotal experience. Mileage may differ
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pnd Jr make s a great shoofly pie. Mmmm..... molasses pie

/have an old Pennsylvania cookbook that he got the recipe from.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No love for apple pandowdy?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If an English diner tried ordering in Pennsylvania German it might give the server a bit of a shock, even if the server still understood the language. People expect different languages in specific contexts, and hearing the wrong one can be jarring.

I've really confused some Romanian-speakers when I've tried to practice on them. One of them, a former work colleague, when (meaning well) I greeted him on his first day with "Bine ați venit la [firma noastră]," ust looked at me blankly for several seconds before I repeated in English "Welcome to [our firm]."

He said later that at first it didn't occur to him that anybody in a North American office would address him in Romanian. What was Mikey Fuccon talking at all? he thought. French? Spanish? Portuguese?...

Mrs. Fuccon thought my doing that at all a dick move, and made me promise not to do anything similar again.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....Pennsylvania Dutch is ~90% German.


The 'Dutch' is actually a corruption of Deutsche
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fun fact. The Amish's piss smells like maple syrup. It's a genetic abnormality from generations of inbreeding.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yinz are crazy.
 
