(NPR)   Some people attack the power grid because they're domestic terrorists who want to overthrow the government. But others, like these two Washington men, only do it so they can rob a local business. Small blessings   (npr.org) divider line
47
47 Comments
Demetrius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These chucklefarks did this to rob a business the same way the Colorado shooter was non-binary
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [miro.medium.com image 466x474]


Did you see the picture of these two smooth brains.

Once you do you would mostly be impressed that they even thought of it for the robbery.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?
Militia types have staged robberies in the past to finance their "revolution."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats bullshiat
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More likely they're smart enough to do as their lawyer suggests
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't far from my mind when I heard about someone vandalizing a power station. First thing I thought of.

"They did it to kill the power so they could loot stores"

Sure enough...I was close.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are their weapons:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm just impressed they didn't hold them backwards and shoot their own faces off.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 power substations, one burglary -- does not add up.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damage to a sub just to clean out a register at one business? Based on the average intelligence Rando American, it is almost believable.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No1Cur - execute them.

/ after a proper trial, of course
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Why not both?
Militia types have staged robberies in the past to finance their "revolution."


I saw pics of these dudes.  Is "revolution" code word for meth habit these days?
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nytmare: 4 power substations, one burglary -- does not add up.


Suspicious, don't you think?
I mean, how could guys this smart do something that doesn't add up logically?
You should study it out.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, I believe that about as much as I believe Sporkfoot was actually SWATed.
 
rnatalie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, it worked in Ocean's Eleven (both the original Sinatra version and the Clooney remake).
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meth or Tequila?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Total bullshiat.  I could see one sabotaging one substation to disable an alarm, but that could have been accomplished by taking out the pole transformer serving the business with a rifle.  Three substations?  That's terrorism and the robbery is just pretext, since they had nothing to lose after committing multiple acts of terrorism costing billions before it is repaired.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh they just wanted to shut down the power grid, disrupt thousands of lives, and probably kill a few people, for a non-terrorism reason? Go right ahead then
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't generally fark with electricity, because I don't know what I'm doing and I could kill myself.  But if I had a shotgun and was targeting one business, I think I'd go blasting at the power lines going in to said business, or just the meter box.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't believe them, either, but this seems like a smart move on the feds' part. Charge them with what you know you can prove right away, keep gathering info for more.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: hat's terrorism and the robbery is just pretext,


More than likely, it was an afterthought.

Asshat 1: Hey ya know what?
Asshat 2: What?
Asshat 1: We could probably rob a store that has no power. No alarms!
Asshat 2: Good thinking, lets' go!
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If they actually only did it for a robbery (big doubt there) I imagine that they were pretty surprised when the T word got thrown around.

"Whaddya mean terrorism?? I'm not a BLM!"

If this is what it obviously appears to be, a desperate clown attempt at deflection to get a lighter sentence, can the court prove it?
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Meth or Tequila?


No, thank you.  It's still a little early for me... but you go ahead.

/Also a government employee so I understand where you are coming from.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Meth or Tequila?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Assuming you're dumb enough to believe their lame excuse to try and avoid terrorism charges, of course.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: 4 power substations, one burglary -- does not add up.


Yep
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Assuming you're dumb enough to believe their lame excuse to try and avoid terrorism charges, of course.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sure, I can represent you. Let's go with robbery, to offset the terrorism charges. Ok?"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Halfabee64: hat's terrorism and the robbery is just pretext,

More than likely, it was an afterthought.

Asshat 1: Hey ya know what?
Asshat 2: What?
Asshat 1: We could probably rob a store that has no power. No alarms!
Asshat 2: Good thinking, lets' go!


I guess batteries don't exist in these Einstein's universe. *rolls eyes
 
bighairyguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: These are their weapons:
[Fark user image 425x476]

I'm just impressed they didn't hold them backwards and shoot their own faces off.


Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front dream of having weapons that nice.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I knocked out an entire power grid with an EMP one time but only so that I could infiltrate a prison in Vienna and say a bunch of random Russian words to a brainwashed fugitive in order to activate the deadly assassin suppressed inside his mind. I wasn't trying to steal anything, I just wanted to instigate a fight between Steve and Tony.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: These are their weapons:
[Fark user image 425x476]

I'm just impressed they didn't hold them backwards and shoot their own faces off.


Looks like someone did some scavenging in the Wasteland.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: JAYoung: Why not both?
Militia types have staged robberies in the past to finance their "revolution."

I saw pics of these dudes.  Is "revolution" code word for meth habit these days?


TBH, yes.  Breaking Bad honestly needed more Nazis and they should have shown up earlier
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x470]


I lived in a four-floor townhouse (finished loft and finished walk-out basement) and when I was working on anything electrical, I was too lazy to walk up and down two or three flights of stairs to trip and reset breakers, so I carefully worked on hot circuits.  No matter how careful I was, every once in a while I got bit, usually when trying to cram my work back into the box, fighting 12 gauge solid wires and accidentally gripping both sides of a switch or outlet.

I keep bees now and I'll take 110v 20a over a bee sting every time.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Why not both?
Militia types have staged robberies in the past to finance their "revolution."


True. The SLA firebombed their neighborhood, too.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark: immediately go conspiracy
 
BretMavrik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there is a domestic terrorism angle to this, investigators will figure it out pretty quickly; we're not dealing with the best and brightest here. In the meantime, let the lies - and charges - keep piling up.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mufhugger: I knocked out an entire power grid with an EMP one time but only so that I could infiltrate a prison in Vienna and say a bunch of random Russian words to a brainwashed fugitive in order to activate the deadly assassin suppressed inside his mind. I wasn't trying to steal anything, I just wanted to instigate a fight between Steve and Tony.


George Santos?
 
Fereals
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: If there is a domestic terrorism angle to this, investigators will figure it out pretty quickly; we're not dealing with the best and brightest here. In the meantime, let the lies - and charges - keep piling up.


Yup, the type with an online presence and someone coaching them as to what to say afterwards.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was under the assumption that George Santos was not a suspect.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It definitely seems odd that they would just pony up a confession not only to the property damage but theft/attempted theft as well right out of the gate. They're either dumb as all hell or they know they're sunk on the underlying offense and they're protecting others via a manufactured motive, hoping (perhaps knowing?) that law enforcement won't dig any deeper once they've got an admissible admission of guilt.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: It definitely seems odd that they would just pony up a confession not only to the property damage but theft/attempted theft as well right out of the gate. They're either dumb as all hell or they know they're sunk on the underlying offense and they're protecting others via a manufactured motive, hoping (perhaps knowing?) that law enforcement won't dig any deeper once they've got an admissible admission of guilt.


TV shows are not reality.  thought you should know.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the local sheriff go and pray with them afterwards?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: It wasn't far from my mind when I heard about someone vandalizing a power station. First thing I thought of.

"They did it to kill the power so they could loot stores"

Sure enough...I was close.


Yeah, but 4 different substations?
 
TangoDown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to know what kind of damage they did. The article says that some damage will take 3 months to fix.
 
