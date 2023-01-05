 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   New study finds dawn-to-dusk dry farting leads to health benefits, or at least that's what I think I read   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does this include SBDs?
 
trialpha
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I assume any benefits would be negated by me getting fired because I was pissed off / swearing at my coworkers all day due to being hungry.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trialpha: I assume any benefits would be negated by me getting fired because I was pissed off / swearing at my coworkers all day due to being hungry.


Yeah but think of all the promotions you'd be getting from all that alpha dog energy.
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When are you supposed to eat and drink?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: When are you supposed to eat and drink?


Dusk to Dawn like Ramadan.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trialpha: I assume any benefits would be negated by me getting fired because I was pissed off / swearing at my coworkers all day due to being hungry.


Just eat while you're asleep. Problem solved.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: When are you supposed to eat and drink?


Any time you want, but with your mouth.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: When are you supposed to eat and drink?


Stick a feeding tube up your nose and start an IV before you go to bed. It's quite simple. Just have your butler squirt baby food up your nose throughout the night.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dry farts hurt. Gotta hit the middle ground just right without burning up too much 2 cycle IYKWIM.
 
groverpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't try this in the Arctic Circle during summer.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dry fasting is a terrible idea. There's a reason your body can only survive a couple days without water but three weeks without food. I intermittent fast daily but drink water even during my fasting hours. Your body needs it.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, I'd hate to be in the control group that had to do wet farting all day.
 
