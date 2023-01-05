 Skip to content
(Google)   Google meteorite. Do it now. Or click this link as we have done it for you. Step 2: vote for it in the next election   (google.com) divider line
734 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Jan 2023 at 9:00 AM



Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size


"Guys, I'm fine now. Really."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this is?  Is Giant Meteor finally announcing its candidacy for 2024?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out Farker in headline.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hold me.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol. Finally.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good for a chuckle
 
aarond12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't do anything in Firefox. You have to use Chrome.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aarond12: Doesn't do anything in Firefox. You have to use Chrome.


Glad there's still someone to tell us what's happening with good ol' firefox
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Page didn't explode after shaking. Left disappointed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: aarond12: Doesn't do anything in Firefox. You have to use Chrome.

Glad there's still someone to tell us what's happening with good ol' firefox


Username checks out.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have had this posted outside my office since Jan 6th. Hard to believe its been a year tomorrow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's traveling toward the right so we've got that going for us.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

