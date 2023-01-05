 Skip to content
(MSN)   Despite hospital hallways lined with patients, China defends its new COVID response, which ranks right up there with "I didn't do it, nobody saw me do it, there's no way you can prove anything," and "He who smelt it, dealt it"   (msn.com) divider line
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, who knew that being an iron-fisted totalitarian could bite you in the ass when extreme measures are actually required?
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And we mocked them when they enforced lockdowns.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank God COVID-19 is over in the USA
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: And we mocked them when they enforced lockdowns.


Turns out, when your government is an oppressive shiatshow under normal circumstances, adding tough lockdown/quarantine measures can be the straw that breaks the camel's back.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can only oppress patriots under the heel of a dictatorship for so long, before they rise up and demand haircuts and to buy Halloween decorations in April.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordJiro: God_Almighty_Himself: And we mocked them when they enforced lockdowns.

Turns out, when your government is an oppressive shiatshow under normal circumstances, adding tough lockdown/quarantine measures can be the straw that breaks the camel's back.


- said every antimasker and antivaxxer everywhere
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: LordJiro: God_Almighty_Himself: And we mocked them when they enforced lockdowns.

Turns out, when your government is an oppressive shiatshow under normal circumstances, adding tough lockdown/quarantine measures can be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

- said every antimasker and antivaxxer everywhere


I'm not saying the populace fighting against the quarantine measures are right to do so. I'm saying that I can understand why they do so. It's a hell of a lot more understandable (if just as wrong) than privileged white dipshiats refusing to take even the most basic of precautions because they want freedom with no responsibility.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Man, who knew that being an iron-fisted totalitarian could bite you in the ass when extreme measures are actually required?


They made the same basic mistake that NZ and AU both made. Which is triply baffling because it was an obvious mistake the first time around when the monstrosity was already clearly mutating to become more virulent: Vaccinate everyone to suppress infectiousness or you WILL lose control eventually because the monstrosity WILL sneak in eventually.

It happened in AU, then NZ, and now in China. And now there's basically no place left on earth where the majority of people won't be rolling the dice an average of at least once a year to see if they get snake eyes and are permanently disabled.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordJiro: God_Almighty_Himself: And we mocked them when they enforced lockdowns.

Turns out, when your government is an oppressive shiatshow under normal circumstances, adding tough lockdown/quarantine measures can be the straw that breaks the camel's back.


Hence Jan. 6, amiright?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

erik-k: LordJiro: Man, who knew that being an iron-fisted totalitarian could bite you in the ass when extreme measures are actually required?

They made the same basic mistake that NZ and AU both made. Which is triply baffling because it was an obvious mistake the first time around when the monstrosity was already clearly mutating to become more virulent: Vaccinate everyone to suppress infectiousness or you WILL lose control eventually because the monstrosity WILL sneak in eventually.

It happened in AU, then NZ, and now in China. And now there's basically no place left on earth where the majority of people won't be rolling the dice an average of at least once a year to see if they get snake eyes and are permanently disabled.


The elderly, the fat, and the infirm should probably lock themselves at home for the remainder of their lives. The BoomerDoomer® comes with certain risks when it comes knocking.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All that money and they still can't develop an effective vaccine.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

Looks like an American E.R. on a normal day
 
Iczer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, that slut was dressed like she was just ASKING for Covid! Ain't our fault she got it!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be fair, China did invent the COVID response. Not the virus itself, they were framed for that.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is it about communist or former-communist nations trying so hard to not look bad to the world? They just cover up and lie about everything that could embarrass them and we end up finding out the truth anyway.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[The Lancet] Long COVID is of particular concern among older people (ie, aged 65 years or older), who are at greater risk than younger people of persisting symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Bummer old people.
 
