(9News (Australia))   Flower that smells like death due to bloom in Adelaide after many years. Expected to go on a murderous rampage shortly after   (9news.com.au) divider line
23
•       •       •

hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, it was clever they used "flowers" in the first Batman movie with Liam Nelson as the bad guy.

whatever it was called, I can't keep up with them anymore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Smell
Youtube J4j7ggZqbiU
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scary"?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I have to say, it was clever they used "flowers" in the first Batman movie with Liam Nelson as the bad guy.

whatever it was called, I can't keep up with them anymore.


You're thinking of Jack Nelson, and yah it was an evil trick:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Good thing he missed.
 
eKonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got to see one of these up very close and personal a few years back. It's pretty cool to see and it reeks pretty bad, as advertised.

/CSB
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did someone say death blossom?

supercultshow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The largest gathering of ghouls in years!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: I have to say, it was clever they used "flowers" in the first Batman movie with Liam Nelson as the bad guy.

whatever it was called, I can't keep up with them anymore.


Batman begins. As it was...the beginning.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember how rare this flower was back in the 90s. I think it spawned a hundred hothouse kin. We've bred an attention whore flower.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Death smells like flowers
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rickenbacker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I work at a small university that used to have a corpse flower.  Ended up growing taller than the greenhouse could handle.  The smell is unreal.  At peak bloom and a south wind, you could smell it for a block.  Imagine taking some roadkill possum, putting it in a sealed bucket with a bunch of poopy diapers, then putting the bucket in the summer sun for a week.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ring around the Rosie?

Something about the black plaque and putting nice smelling flowers in your pocket to offset the smell of death.

So i've heard...
 
ArmoksHolyBeard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This plant has one of my favorite genus names in all of botany, basically means "misshapen dick"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amorphophallus_titanum
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a anus blossom.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rickenbacker:

Nice fark handle. I've owned the Rick 4001 bass for a few years. Would love the Roger Mcguin 12 string if I ever win lotto.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In case anyone cares the primary component of the odiferous bouquet of the corpse flower is dimethyl trisulfide which is also found in tiny amounts of Limburger cheese. /the more ya know
bing.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where's that Farker we've got who lives in Adelaide? I need updates on this stink weed!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember how rare this flower was back in the 90s. I think it spawned a hundred hothouse kin. We've bred an attention whore flower.


"Influencer flower"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
harropianbooks.comView Full Size
 
