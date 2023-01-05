 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Brisbane Times)   Helicopter pilot alerted to imminent midair collision by (A) Air Traffic Control; (B) The warning systems and alarms on board, or (C) a passenger frantically tapping them on the shoulder. With arse-puckering video footage   (brisbanetimes.com.au) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Gold Coast, Queensland, Gold Coast Hospital, New footage, Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, English-language films, pilot of the incoming chopper, British-born pilot Ashley Jenkinson, Gold Coast helicopter tragedy  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 11:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, what a riveting video. Why did they even bother?
 
BigChad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where's the arse puckering footage? There was supposed to be arse puckering footage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigChad: Where's the arse puckering footage? There was supposed to be arse puckering footage.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Mine puckered in disappointment, so...  (._. )
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Wow, what a riveting video. Why did they even bother?


They would have done better but you know, they were plummeting towards the ground after that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know what the hell I ate last night but I would pay good money for my butthole to pucker for about 15 min...

/it was the kebabs
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: BigChad: Where's the arse puckering footage? There was supposed to be arse puckering footage.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Mine puckered in disappointment, so...  (._. )


Maybe they wanted to avoid a mid air collision of puckering buttholes so decided to not show anything riskier than a shoulder tap?
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is better... and the image of the cockpit....eep!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0eRqLMlaSE
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't know what the hell I ate last night but I would pay good money for my butthole to pucker for about 15 min...

/it was the kebabs


Yes, yes, I remember, I had lasagna.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: BigChad: Where's the arse puckering footage? There was supposed to be arse puckering footage.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Mine puckered in disappointment, so...  (._. )


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: This is better... and the image of the cockpit....eep!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0eRqLMlaSE


Meh, maybe

https://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's okay, I don't really need to see people plummeting helplessly to their death, unlike some of you sick farkers
 
gregario
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My arse was not puckered. Showing someone tapping a shoulder does not cause puckering.
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I'm flying my drone 10 foot off the ground and under trees and a plane / helicopter is anywhere close to me I get non stop warnings about another aircraft being nearby yet this happens?!?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's okay, I don't really need to see people plummeting helplessly to their death, unlike some of you sick farkers


It's okay.  It's footage of the passenger tapping the pilot on the shoulder..............FROM BEHIND!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't know what the hell I ate last night but I would pay good money for my butthole to pucker for about 15 min...

/it was the kebabs


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let me guess, this collision happened in a tourist area where choppers carelessly go up and down willy-nilly all day so that monied tourists can TikTok their experience in helping to kill the beautiful reef below.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DopamineKata: If I'm flying my drone 10 foot off the ground and under trees and a plane / helicopter is anywhere close to me I get non stop warnings about another aircraft being nearby yet this happens?!?


They probably have the Kobe Bryant discount instrument package. When you are flying 4 million around but really need to save 50K.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was told there would be puckering!!!
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JAYsus. This is why part of my safety briefing is to enlist passengers in scanning for and pointing out any traffic, using the word "traffic" and pointing. Also gives them something to do and can help them from getting motion sickness.
 
drtgb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... as another helicopter is coming too close... you, the passenger, decide to distract your pilot by tapping his shoulder, causing him to look away and back at you.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"British-born pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, Liverpool residents Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, died in the collision."

Huh.  Hopefully they'll discover the root cause of what caused the collision.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In case you guys ever wondered the kind of energy a helicopter blade carries, my father was involved in a crash once.  They found a blade buried feet deep in the ground a quarter-mile away.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.