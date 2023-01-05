 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside. No word if it started talking in strange voices to her   (whnt.com) divider line
23
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady picks garbage out of a garbage pile to give to her dog, discovers more garbage inside.  Who say's they're human ashes anyway?  Looks more pet-sized.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Lady picks garbage out of a garbage pile to give to her dog, discovers more garbage inside.  Who say's they're human ashes anyway?  Looks more pet-sized.


They mix all that shiat up in an industrial blender anyway so in reality you are getting a bit of everyone's ashes.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline gave me flashbacks to when Teddy Ruxpin started eating tapes...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Munden: Lady picks garbage out of a garbage pile to give to her dog, discovers more garbage inside.  Who say's they're human ashes anyway?  Looks more pet-sized.

They mix all that shiat up in an industrial blender anyway so in reality you are getting a bit of everyone's ashes.


I know this. I'm saying you get a bigger portion when getting human ashes vs a cat or dog
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's only creepy because you don't have the entire backstory. Could be a child's ashes for all we know.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muscle Shoals has got the teddy bears with human ashes inside
And they've been known to pick a song or two
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Subby's headline gave me flashbacks to when Teddy Ruxpin started eating tapes...


"COME SCREAM WITH ME TONIGHT"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't Chucky.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I should watch this again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just once I want to find a normal household object and find something in it so I can be in the news.

Actually, no. I don't want to be in the news. I'll keep quiet about it.

I mean, I already make a fool out of myself here. Don't need to publicize it.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After picking the toy up, they discovered a Velcro pouch in the bear's back. Inside that pouch was a small, heart-shaped box with a person's ashes inside.

Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box (Official Music Video)
Youtube n6P0SitRwy8
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Essentialism is so quaint.. "these now entirely carbonized non organic bits of stuff used to be uncle Tommy"

Also if the bear was sitting in the garbage in front of a residence... perhaps start your search ... there?

/sigh ... hoomans.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Munden: Lady picks garbage out of a garbage pile to give to her dog, discovers more garbage inside.  Who say's they're human ashes anyway?  Looks more pet-sized.


Why would it have to be all of them? Could be some were set aside for a grieving kid, the rest were shot out of a cannon during a drug-fuled orgy. Years later the kid is all grown up, has a bad breakup and the ex tossed everything in the trash. I'm liking my own story more than the article.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fact that it's a teddy bear and that the woman couldn't find an obituary online leads me to believe that these are a pet's ashes that we're dealing with.  Perhaps the Freed family had a dog named Barry, and the teddy bear was its favorite toy.
 
Breaker Breaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After my father passed away my mother had one of his 70's shirts made into teddy bears for us. Creepy AF. I couldn't throw it out fast enough. There's sentimental, then there is WTF do I want that for? I shudder to think of it.
 
Breaker Breaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: Just once I want to find a normal household object and find something in it so I can be in the news.

Actually, no. I don't want to be in the news. I'll keep quiet about it.

I mean, I already make a fool out of myself here. Don't need to publicize it.


We're all here to make fools of ourselves. It's what we live for.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ted: Secret Origins
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DigitalSorceress: Essentialism is so quaint.. "these now entirely carbonized non organic bits of stuff used to be uncle Tommy"

Also if the bear was sitting in the garbage in front of a residence... perhaps start your search ... there?

/sigh ... hoomans.


Ooooh, you're going to make some organic chemist start twitching with that line....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eKonk: Subby's headline gave me flashbacks to when Teddy Ruxpin started eating tapes...


Teddy Ashbin?
 
