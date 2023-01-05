 Skip to content
(Metro)   Bloody 'ell, he gave me a right knuckle sandwich right in me royal boat race guv'nor   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bastard.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knuckle supper*

Cool it Sanchez.. or You'll get a knuckle supper.
Youtube a8MsYislXJg
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be on Harry in a fight with Willy. He'd beat him, easy peasy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This LARP version of GoT is pretty cheap.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're all trailer trash?

Got it.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
archive.newspixdigital.comView Full Size


Best image I could find of the heir picking up the spare. Going to be interesting to see if they stay "no comment" throughout the book release.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to understand just how deeply they hate black people.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I'd be on Harry in a fight with Willy. He'd beat him, easy peasy.


I wonder do they remember their combat training.

I don't know about William, but Harry was serving in front line units.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing that Willy won't ever have any real power.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, brothers go at it all the time.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early for banter subby
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Meh, brothers go at it all the time.


Stepbrothers, yes.  I've seen plenty of videos of stepbrothers going at it. I think actual brothers going at it is still illegal...  but, maybe not in England?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just give this guy some privacy?  It's all he's ever wanted.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such victimhood from Harry and Meghan.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is never going away, is it.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Harry writes that William urged him to hit back but he refused."

Yeah, that's pretty much the story of every younger sibling when the parent or authority figure asks them "what happened?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"he was cruisin' for a brusin'"
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"you're going to a *what* lover convention?"
 
bisi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Can't we just give this guy some privacy?  It's all he's ever wanted.


The guy who is currently promoting the book about himself that he authored? That guy?
 
HomerButt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Older brothers are often assholes to younger brothers.

My ex-brother-in-law was a douchebag like that.

Wills has always struck me as kind of a pompous dick, too.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Harry: "I just want privacy"

Also Harry: "Please read my tell-all book and be sure to watch my TV special"
 
bisi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Harry: "I just want privacy"

Also Harry: "Please read my tell-all book and be sure to watch my TV special"


Holy fark, I already forgot about the documentary...

Yeah, that's definitely how wanting privacy works.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The brothers Gallagher and Robinson are amused that you call this a fight. The Reid brothers just kind of mope in the corner.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bisi: FLMountainMan: Can't we just give this guy some privacy?  It's all he's ever wanted.

The guy who is currently promoting the book about himself that he authored? That guy?


I sensed an undercurrent of sarcasm in their post
 
Slaxl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't understand why we're supposed to care. Sure big brother shouldn't hit little brother, and little brother shouldn't go to the press or write an attention seeking book about it. We have no idea what has really happened behind the scenes, no one does, so why read things that really tell us nothing, since both sides are flinging mud. Why doesn't everyone just ignore it? Instead we have people on the street so sure they know what really happened they're willing to argue with friends about it. No one knows what's actually happened.

While i'm at it, since its the same for all celebrity gossip, why the hell does anyone care about people they'll never meet and what happens in their lives?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Ere, is 'arold on again, telling more pork-pies? Blimey
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Prince/King Charles would have hired someone posing as a tabloid journalist run their car off the road.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I don't understand why we're supposed to care. Sure big brother shouldn't hit little brother, and little brother shouldn't go to the press or write an attention seeking book about it. We have no idea what has really happened behind the scenes, no one does, so why read things that really tell us nothing, since both sides are flinging mud. Why doesn't everyone just ignore it? Instead we have people on the street so sure they know what really happened they're willing to argue with friends about it. No one knows what's actually happened.

While i'm at it, since its the same for all celebrity gossip, why the hell does anyone care about people they'll never meet and what happens in their lives?


I think little brother knows better how to deal blows to his brothers royal personage than you do.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
William always seemed like the douchey one.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
s.keepmeme.comView Full Size

/I cArRED enOuGH tO pOsT huRR
//It wasn't difficult
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: William always seemed like the douchey one.


Well, not always

pagesix.comView Full Size
 
HomerButt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Slaxl: I don't understand why we're supposed to care. Sure big brother shouldn't hit little brother, and little brother shouldn't go to the press or write an attention seeking book about it. We have no idea what has really happened behind the scenes, no one does, so why read things that really tell us nothing, since both sides are flinging mud. Why doesn't everyone just ignore it? Instead we have people on the street so sure they know what really happened they're willing to argue with friends about it. No one knows what's actually happened.

While i'm at it, since its the same for all celebrity gossip, why the hell does anyone care about people they'll never meet and what happens in their lives?

I think little brother knows better how to deal blows to his brothers royal personage than you do.


Dude insulted his brother's wife to his face, got all punchy when he wouldn't give in, & is shocked to discover his lil' brother will burn this biatch down on his way out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She got a bunch of trash because she's "black". But when I see her, she's on par with Liz Warren claiming native Americans status. I'm closer because I still have to deal with those relatives.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: She got a bunch of trash because she's "black". But when I see her, she's on par with Liz Warren claiming native Americans status. I'm closer because I still have to deal with those relatives.


Oh look we've found the racist shiatbag.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Badafuco: William always seemed like the douchey one.

Well, not always

[pagesix.com image 850x1089]


Oh yeah, I had forgotten about that. Fark the entire royal family.
 
