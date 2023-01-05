 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The Kraken variant comes ashore in the UK to wipe out thousands with its Covid tentacles. If only we had a bivalent Jaeger vaccine. But the pilot needs Idris Elba to slap him around.... and this metaphor has gone off the rails   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Influenza, United Kingdom, New York City, Immune system, Kraken, Variant type, wake-up call, new strain of Coronavirus  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Jan 2023 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bizmktg.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?


Because your momma.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Hey Nurse!: Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?

Because your momma.


That's not funny, his momma gave me covid.

...and the clap.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: jso2897: Hey Nurse!: Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?

Because your momma.

That's not funny, his momma gave me covid.

...and the clap.


His momma's given so many people the clap it's called "a round of applause."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched Pacific Rim the other night after not seeing it for a few years. It held up surprisingly well, even with all of the CGI.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: jso2897: Hey Nurse!: Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?

Because your momma.

That's not funny, his momma gave me covid.

...and the clap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where I complain that when scientists confirmed the kraken was real, they were total dicks about it and called it a "giant squid"
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa did it.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I watched Pacific Rim the other night after not seeing it for a few years. It held up surprisingly well, even with all of the CGI.


Pacific Rim is so terrible in many regards.
1. Requiring to pilots to meld to pilot the machine, creating artificial interpersonal friction in the story.
2. Charlie Day being a mad genius scientist.
3. Needing jaegers at all, other items could defeat the kaiju.
4. The improbable physics of beast as large as the kaiju and robots the size of jeagars.
5. The whole needing a jeagar to drop a nuke in the right instead just sending in a bunch of missiles, torpedos or something.

Just so terrible... and I love that damn show.   Will watch it every time it pops on when surfing.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XBB? Is that like code for Ex girl/boy friend?  I've had some deadly variants of those.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the clock!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: iheartscotch: I watched Pacific Rim the other night after not seeing it for a few years. It held up surprisingly well, even with all of the CGI.

Pacific Rim is so terrible in many regards.
1. Requiring to pilots to meld to pilot the machine, creating artificial interpersonal friction in the story.
2. Charlie Day being a mad genius scientist.
3. Needing jaegers at all, other items could defeat the kaiju.
4. The improbable physics of beast as large as the kaiju and robots the size of jeagars.
5. The whole needing a jeagar to drop a nuke in the right instead just sending in a bunch of missiles, torpedos or something.

Just so terrible... and I love that damn show.   Will watch it every time it pops on when surfing.


Yep. For being a 10 year old movie...it still held my attention.

Yes, the plot devices are as subtle as a battle axe to the brain. But...it's just such a bad...fun...silly show that it's pretty entertaining.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Trump is not an office anymore. Why do the Democrats keep perpetuating this hoax?


Well duh, obviously when Trump was in office that one was a hoax, this new one is real and is caused by the vaccine. Probably the gays and trans people have something to do with it. Maybe JFK will cure it when he comes back.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: iheartscotch: I watched Pacific Rim the other night after not seeing it for a few years. It held up surprisingly well, even with all of the CGI.

Pacific Rim is so terrible in many regards.
1. Requiring to pilots to meld to pilot the machine, creating artificial interpersonal friction in the story.
2. Charlie Day being a mad genius scientist.
3. Needing jaegers at all, other items could defeat the kaiju.
4. The improbable physics of beast as large as the kaiju and robots the size of jeagars.
5. The whole needing a jeagar to drop a nuke in the right instead just sending in a bunch of missiles, torpedos or something.

Just so terrible... and I love that damn show.   Will watch it every time it pops on when surfing.


Whenever I watch something with my kids I'll say something like why did they do that when they do something stupid..... then I say if they didn't do that the movie would be over.
Same goes for all the impossible things in movies, often there for the story and it is just a story so take it at face value.

This is why people go in the basement or hide in the shed with all the killer tools in horror movies, if the were smart they would just leave and there would be no story.
PR1 was good, 2 pushed it to far.
I'm sure it will be the same with ready player 1.  Was a pretty good book, ok movie but 2 is gonna suck.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this similar to the Spanish Flu in the early 1900's?  People wear masks, ventilate, quarantine... then we act like it's all back to normal, followed by another big wave of death?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 71 years old, I am now quite sure that Covid variants will be around for the rest of my days.  Masking, twice-yearly booster shots and avoiding large indoor gatherings.  Forever.
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Today, we face the viruses that are at our door and bring the fight to them! Today, we are cancellin' the pandemic!"
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ultra transmissible?
what next mega transmissible...giga transmissible?
 
rohar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Antifa did it.


Nah, this is all about the Kraken.  Turbo did it:

hockeydb.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wingnut396: iheartscotch: I watched Pacific Rim the other night after not seeing it for a few years. It held up surprisingly well, even with all of the CGI.

Pacific Rim is so terrible in many regards.
1. Requiring to pilots to meld to pilot the machine, creating artificial interpersonal friction in the story.
2. Charlie Day being a mad genius scientist.
3. Needing jaegers at all, other items could defeat the kaiju.
4. The improbable physics of beast as large as the kaiju and robots the size of jeagars.
5. The whole needing a jeagar to drop a nuke in the right instead just sending in a bunch of missiles, torpedos or something.

Just so terrible... and I love that damn show.   Will watch it every time it pops on when surfing.


I think it was "The Nostalgia Critic" (or so.e other YouTube person) who nailed it:

"Pacific Rim is either the dumbest, great movie of all time or it's the greatest dumb movie of all time."
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: At 71 years old, I am now quite sure that Covid variants will be around for the rest of my days.  Masking, twice-yearly booster shots and avoiding large indoor gatherings.  Forever.


Well, not forever, maybe another 30 years max?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: At 37 years old, I am now quite sure that Covid variants will be around for the rest of my days.  Masking, twice-yearly booster shots and avoiding large indoor gatherings.  Forever.


Adjusted for my age.  And, yup!

Thanks, Trumpers.
 
KB202
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Isn't this similar to the Spanish Flu in the early 1900's?  People wear masks, ventilate, quarantine... then we act like it's all back to normal, followed by another big wave of death?


That's the Kansas Pig Farm Flu, to you.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: At 71 years old, I am now quite sure that Covid variants will be around for the rest of my days.  Masking, twice-yearly booster shots and avoiding large indoor gatherings.  Forever.


I'm actually okay with that. The mask is wind protection in the winter and sun protection in the summer, and I love being less exposed to everyone's colds.
And one of my ESL students works for a Korean company that is working on virtual offices. Bliss.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KB202: cnocnanrionnag: At 71 years old, I am now quite sure that Covid variants will be around for the rest of my days.  Masking, twice-yearly booster shots and avoiding large indoor gatherings.  Forever.

I'm actually okay with that. The mask is wind protection in the winter and sun protection in the summer, and I love being less exposed to everyone's colds.
And one of my ESL students works for a Korean company that is working on virtual offices. Bliss.


I love the face warmth in the winter. I loved not having a cold for a year. I loved working from home.

Millions may be dead... but every cloud, n' all that.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.