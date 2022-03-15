 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 316 of WW3: Per the the Ukraine General Staff, Russia is focusing offensive action in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka. If at first you don't succeed, send more soldiers to die. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine, Patriarch Kirill, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Russian language, Russians  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
810....that's umm, BIG

How did they get the name?
In Blair Jackson's book on the Dead, Garcia is quoted as saying:
"One day we were over at Phil's house...He had a big dictionary. I opened it and there was 'Grateful Dead', those words juxtaposed. It was one of those moments, you know, like everything else went blank, diffuse, just sort of oozed away, and there was GRATEFUL DEAD in big, black letters edged all around in gold, man, blasting out at me, such a stunning combination. So I said, 'How about Grateful Dead?' And that was it."
The dictionary entry reads along these lines:

GRATEFUL DEAD: The motif of a cycle of folk tales which begin with the hero coming upon a group of people ill-treating or refusing to bury the corpse of a man who had died without paying his debts. He gives his last penny, either to pay the man's debts or to give him a decent burial. Within a few hours he meets with a travelling companion who aids him in some impossible task, gets him a fortune or saves his life. The story ends with the companion disclosing himself as the man whose corpse the hero had befriended.(Funk & Wagnall's Dictionary).
The name has also been attributed to this quote, though it's generally believed that they came across this one later:
      "We now return our souls to the creator,
       as we stand on the edge of eternal darkness.
       Let our chant fill the void
       in order that others may know.
       In the land of the night
       the ship of the sun
       is drawn by the grateful dead."          

       -- Egyptian Book of the Dead
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
January 5

nipropetrovsk region is under fire again

The Russians covered the city three times with Grads and heavy artillery Nikopol. We sent at least 30 shells there.

Several houses and outbuildings, social infrastructure and power lines were damaged.

A 64-year - old man who was seriously injured the day before during enemy shelling of Nikopol has died in hospital.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Journalists have identified the names of four Russian military personnel who launch drones in Ukraine

According to the journalists of " investigation.Info" and " our money.Lviv", Iranian Shahed drones are launched in Ukraine by military 294 of the State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry: Sergey Sozinov, Andrey Stepnoy (captain of the Russian Space Station), Gleb Piv'kin, Evgeny Glukhov (lieutenant of the Russian Space Station).

In August 2022, the Russian military from this center conducted exercises in Iran. The training took place under the guise of Army games. The competition ended on August 27, and two weeks later Russia attacked Ukraine for the first time with Iranian drones.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Norway transfers additional artillery shells to Ukraine

We are talking about 10 thousand artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bakhmut is 60% destroyed%

"The enemy has been driven back to their previous positions, that is, out of the city. Our defenders courageously defend Bakhmut and do not allow the enemy to advance. But, unfortunately, the city itself suffers from this, which is more than 60 percent destroyed, " the head of the Donetsk Regional Army said on the telethon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The main thing is to act with dignity at any time."

This was the life credo of Andrey Rybak. Lviv resident, senior lieutenant, defender of Ukraine in the 355th mechanized training Regiment of the 184th Training Center of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachny National Academy of Land Forces.

Andrey graduated from Lviv Polytechnic, passed the military department and decided to connect his life with military affairs.

On January 4, Andrey Rybak died heroically in the battles with the invaders for the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

We remember every loss. Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers, and the enemy will get his due!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Wagnerists" recruit political prisoners from Chechnya, - GUR

It is known that in the colony-settlement No. 3 of the city of Argun, as well as in the correctional colony No. 2 of the village of Chernokozovo, the process of recruiting prisoners into the ranks of the Wagner PMC continues. More than 50 prisoners were "mobilized" from both colonies, most of whom were convicted on trumped-up cases.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official



On February 24, the rest of us woke up. Other people. Other Ukrainians. The first rockets finally destroyed the Maze of illusions. We saw who was who. What friends, enemies, and most importantly, what we ourselves are capable of.
____

Different us woke up on February 24. Another nation. Other Ukrainians. The first missiles finally destroyed the maze of illusions. We saw who is who. What friends, enemies are capable of, and most importantly, what we are capable of.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Law enforcement officers identified the Russian military who shot 10 civilian cars in the Kiev region.

In March, the invaders set up a combat position on the Zhytomyr highway (M06) and shot cars with civilians who were trying to escape from the war. During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the Russian military shot 10 vehicles from March 4 to March 25. 13 people were killed and 6 others were injured.

Now law enforcement officers have identified most of the personnel of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th combined Arms army of the eastern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Suspicion was also announced to the commander of the 5OTBr battalion, who led the shooting of a convoy of civilians on the Zhytomyr highway.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the morning, the invaders shelled Chernobayevka and Kamyshan in the Kherson region

rashists covered the villages with massive artillery fire. Once again, they hit only civilian infrastructure and civilians. Due to the morning attack of the Russians, 4 people were injured.

Houses, cars, agricultural premises, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine's GDP in 2022 fell by 30.4%

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

"This is objectively the worst result since independence, but better than most experts expected at the beginning of the full - scale invasion, when estimates ranged from 40-50% of GDP decline and deeper, " the Ministry said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians have been shelling Donetsk region all night and morning along the entire front line

" In the Gorlovka direction, 2 people were killed and 1 injured in Bakhmut. In Chasovy Yar, a high-rise building was destroyed, 4 more houses and a hospital building were damaged. In Soledar, a 5-storey building was damaged - no one was injured ," wrote the head of the region Pavel Kirilenko.

Kurakhovo suffered the most-the city was subjected to several attacks, 6 private houses, 2 shops and equipment at an infrastructure facility were damaged. Marinka was subjected to intense shelling, and in the morning, single arrivals were recorded in the old part of Avdiivka, there were no casualties.

" In the Lisichansk direction, the Russians launched a missile attack with S-300s on the Estuary, and in the community they fired at Torsky and Zarechny-they damaged a house. Fortunately, there were no casualties , " Kirilenko said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ue to the cold snap in Ukraine, electricity consumption is growing - there are limits in the regions

As of the morning of January 5, electricity consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature and increased industrial activity, according to Ukrenergo.

" As of 11: 00 on January 5, consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature and increased activity of industry and business. To ensure a balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been brought to all regions of Ukraine, which are valid from 8: 00 to 23: 00. Exceeding the consumption limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions , " the report says.

It is noted that during the night period, power plants produce enough to cover consumption.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🇹🇼 Taiwan expands sanctions on exports of goods to Russia and Belarus

The Ministry of Economy of Taiwan has announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia and Belarus to prevent the two countries from using high-tech Taiwanese products for military purposes after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Focus Taiwan reports.

Among those banned for export are chemical products-ricin, conotoxin, botulinum toxin, nitrogen trifluoride, ammonium nitrate, tributyl phosphate and nitric acid, as well as stainless steel No. 304 and No. 316. The expanded sanctions also cover engineering products. The sanctions also include a wide range of law enforcement equipment, such as batons, handcuffs, and straitjackets.

The sanctions announced on Wednesday will take effect immediately.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SBU detained the deputy chairman of the Odessa Regional State Administration: wanted to "otmazat" the subordinate from prison

"The official offered the head of one of the structural divisions of the OVA his "assistance" in avoiding criminal liability for embezzlement of state property for money. For 35 thousand dollars, he promised to solve the issue of closing the relevant production, where the official appeared. To do this, he allegedly planned to use personal connections in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, " the SBU press service said in a statement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is on fire again: this time in St. Petersburg

The production halls of the Belarusian enterprise "Belarus MTZ" are on fire beforehand, a fire on 420 squares. Two victims are reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I'm still working on getting coffee down. Replying to my own post. WTF? They used to manufacture and export this crap?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw a couple of posts yesterday. They seemed cogent. Welcome. Who are you?
We do try to mind our thread. Not mods, more like ant-troll snobs.
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Rostov part of the Ukraine? Isn't that a wine region? That would be quite a prize if they could take that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 24 to December 30 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alrighty, decided to make a list with some links of Ukraines Greatest hits, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-28 rocket attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath

More additions:

What a shot!
Vitalii Skakun - with heroes like these russia has no chance


And a special summary boom video from Youtube:
HAPPY NEW YEAR, THE BEST VIDEOS FROM UKRAINE IN 2022
Youtube BJpVk8G8d_M



And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thecno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually the mobsters are going to run out of Russians to send to Ukraine if the casualty numbers keep going up like that.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Is Rostov part of the Ukraine? Isn't that a wine region? That would be quite a prize if they could take that.


No, Rostov Oblast is part of Russia.  It's at the eastern end of the Black Sea and its western boundary is part of Russia's internationally recognized border with Ukraine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Eventually the mobsters are going to run out of Russians to send to Ukraine if the casualty numbers keep going up like that.


Probably why Belarus is doing their "please show up to conscription centers please" thing
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That and botulinum toxin had me reading that sentence at least 4 times.  What possible industrial/medical use could there be for botulism?
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, botox... I forget that crazy shiat exists
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plastic surgery. Botox shots.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That is the former justanothersumguy, he lost a bet to me regarding Russia being able to mount a successful counter-attack on Ukraine in December (with the help of the Chinese).  He's honoring his bet, very respectably.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Graduates from The Douglas Haig School of Military Tactics, I see. "The wounded are very cheery indeed."
 
Dinodork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yo, btw, for your list: Ukraine doesn't have Mi-28s (HAVOC attack helicopters). The attack used MI-24s (HIND helicopters)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It's an effective medium-term nerve block.  Used for muscle spasticity, some migraines, excessive sweating and cosmetic use.
 
camarugala [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure, it started speaking to her in Aramaic and she even doesn't even know Aramaic!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Right, making correction now for tomorrow, because i'm not gonna copy that whole thing over again for just one number change. It's a long enough post for just once.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Plastic surgery. Botox shots.


It's more than just plastic surgery.

it's also a treatment for migraines.  I think it stops muscles contracting in your face that aggravate the migraines or something like that

Ricin, however...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any groundless fears that the recent call for all male Belarussian citizens between the ages of 18 to sixty years old to report to enlistment offices to clarify their data are simply an administrative procedure that will absolutely not result in anyone being knocked over the head with a sandbag and shanghaied to the Ukraine front. There is no danger whatsoever, and any concerns that a military-age male citizen may feel can certainly be allayed by simply speaking to a recruitment officer, preferably not the one that's holding the sandbag.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat in which the titular diseased and festering feline ejected a spray of worms and liquid feces in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, blinding the Representatives and preventing them from electing a Speaker, was not a comment on the political failures on the part of the Americans to form a government. Rather, this was a coded message to our operatives to tell them to keep doing good work. Keep it up, guys! You're making us look good!

* The Ministry of Kaiju Defense has today issued a statement declaring that there continues to be no Mecha Baba Yaga activity in the Kuril Islands.

*  A scientific analysis of Tasty Period's new offering, the BlyaatBurger, has identified a number of occult chants and otherworldly intonations in the commercial jingle that the corporation is using to promote it, which may explain the cases of demonic possession and sudden, horrific mutations experienced by some customers. Specifically, the chant "Two See-Food™ patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, feast on the souls on the damned on a sesame seed bun" does not appear to abide by any rules of lyrical timing and may, if repeated too often, open a portal to a hellish dimension filled with nightmare beings currently employed in the Tasty Period corporate advertising department. Research will continue after the scientists break for lunch.
 
Bargoyle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: Duh, botox... I forget that crazy shiat exists


Also used in the treatment of migraines.  Injections into the head and neck of dilute amounts of it kill or dull the nerve endings there, providing a period of relief for chronic migraine sufferers.

/Source:  Wife gets them every three months.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU:
Right, making correction now for tomorrow, because i'm not gonna copy that whole thing over again for just one number change. It's a long enough post for just once.

Oh yeah, totally makes sense. Not dogging you, just editing for future use.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And a special summary boom video from Youtube:


that's a fantastic highlight reel. i'd forgotten about some of those. Thanks for that gnu.

Good Morning, Everyone
sorry for the lack of morning announcements recently. My o2 therapy sessions get out just before the thread hits totalfark and since i hate going up and down the 57 steps on crutches i have to climb every time i leave the house more than 1ce a day (if possible), me the wife and kiddos tend to bundle the day's activities with the pick up; ie, i'm not back till almost drinking o'clock CET time, and by then the thread is already a few hours old. By then the announcements would be out of date any way as the breakfast is stale and there are fresh shills hanging from the lamposts out front anyways.

Grumbleputty is a fantastic deputy Morning Announcementser, i nominate him to do so for the next two weeks till i'm done with these sessions. His attorney said the news year eve charges will either be dropped or reduced to misdemeanors so he should still be around. After a few calls to the DA and a casual mention that all BDSM Dungeon Sessions with Svetlana were recorded for her and her client's safety, the DA was suddenly not at all interested in pursuing charges.

PublicCallBox was able to procure one of those Caterpillar Armored Bulldozers the IDF uses to knock down bomb maker shops in the West Bank to clear the rest of the trash and empty bottle barricades Grogsmash put up to thwart the Feds on new years eve, so once that and the IEDs are cleared we should have access to the courtyard again.

The Sentient Being that Was the Coffee has fallen in love with Mederu (we can all empathise, its a phase we all go thru) and it has been composing bad goth teenager love poetry for the past few hours in the storm drain. Avoid this area of the parking lot until we can get it another bottle of absinthe, or at least until Fasahd can finish reading it Anne Rice's "The Vampire Lestat".

Bertor_Vidasand Robseaceare picking up lunch at Tito's Tacos today using Don Cherry's Tailor'scar, since he cant drive yet as he's not completely healed from his christmas tree stand impression. And tissue back there needs to heal completely before you can sit down anyway, so if anyone needs the car for anything else let us know.

Keep Calm, and Slava ukraini. Time for the fapnap. See you in a few hours after the first G&T.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Not dogging you


I've seen those documentaries!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Used in certain types of manufacturing/chemical/biological processes... except WTF is *ricin* doing in that list?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We got plenty grunts and we don't care if they die.

/If that is not the official motto of the Russian military command, it should be.
 
threedingers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: ❗Journalists have identified the names of four Russian military personnel who launch drones in Ukraine

According to the journalists of " investigation.Info" and " our money.Lviv", Iranian Shahed drones are launched in Ukraine by military 294 of the State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry: Sergey Sozinov, Andrey Stepnoy (captain of the Russian Space Station), Gleb Piv'kin, Evgeny Glukhov (lieutenant of the Russian Space Station).

In August 2022, the Russian military from this center conducted exercises in Iran. The training took place under the guise of Army games. The competition ended on August 27, and two weeks later Russia attacked Ukraine for the first time with Iranian drones.


Odd, I can't find either of these names in the list of ISS or Mir crews.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_International_Space_Station_expeditions
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Mir_expeditions
 
