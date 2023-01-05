 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Investigators let the other foot drop, provide update on the defeated man who made soup, left cash and poems in Yellowstone parking lot   (ktla.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Yellowstone National Park, National Park Service, Wyoming, southern part of Yellowstone National Park, United States, Teton County, Wyoming, foot of Il Hun Ro, Montana  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His ambition was to be Eye of Newt.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The foot that he left with the poetry...  was it iambic?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A severed foot is the ultimate stocking stuffer.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A severed foot is the ultimate stocking stuffer.


Give credit where credit is due.
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be de-feeted?
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty soon this book is going to look like a volume of encyclopedias

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
geesh, 140F is hot, but not instant death hot I would think. Or maybe it is? Definitely not gonna find out........
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: geesh, 140F is hot, but not instant death hot I would think. Or maybe it is? Definitely not gonna find out........


A core body temp of ~111°F is lethal, so full immersion in 140°F for any sustained length of time would be.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*Googles*

"Most adults will suffer third-degree burns if exposed to 150 degree water for two seconds. Burns will also occur with a six-second exposure to 140 degree water...."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone up for shabu-shabu?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$447 is an excessive amount of cash?

The guy was on a rural road trip.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: *Googles*

"Most adults will suffer third-degree burns if exposed to 150 degree water for two seconds. Burns will also occur with a six-second exposure to 140 degree water 5% Sulphuric Acid Solution..."


A little more accurate.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interested

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was his name Stu?  Bob?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: geesh, 140F is hot, but not instant death hot I would think. Or maybe it is? Definitely not gonna find out........


The pH of those things is usually deeply into the acidic range as well.  Imaging putting a chicken in simmering vinegar for a day or so.  Blech.
 
Prof. Ann Marion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Was his name Stu?  Bob?


A boy named Sue... Vide.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Imaging putting a chicken in simmering vinegar for a day or so.


Mmm, British food
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some like it hot
 
