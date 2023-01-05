 Skip to content
(Audacy)   My god, it's full of SARS: 28 out of 29 airplane lavatory holding tank samples test positive for SARS-CoV-2   (audacy.com) divider line
    PSA, aircraft sewage surveillance process, wastewater samples, Kuala Lumpur  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since each airplane toilet may be used up to several times by each passenger on each flight, that doesn't seem entirely surprising. You could have 1% of a flight with viral shedding (either asymptomatic or infections being cleared) and test positive for the tank.

Not great. Not Terrible.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Obvious tag have the day off?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great information; it's telling us that people using the plane are shedding the virus. The follow up question is, what do we do about it? Spoiler: I already know the answer and it doesn't involve taking off your shoes or limiting you to 3.4 6oz of liquids.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


If you're around lots of people, you're going to catch something. I've had 5 C19 shots (2 Moderna + 3 boosters), and a flu shot this year, and have avoided both. But traveling to Vegas for a trade show and NYC over the holiday, I got a cold both times.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would you like to be the guy that has to collect the samples?
Hey daddy what did you do today?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll a free to continue to use your disgusting flying cattle cars to travel.

/never been on a plane
//no plans anytime soon
///don't care
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Well, since each airplane toilet may be used up to several times by each passenger on each flight, that doesn't seem entirely surprising. You could have 1% of a flight with viral shedding (either asymptomatic or infections being cleared) and test positive for the tank.

Not great. Not Terrible.



Each lav gets used hundreds of times in flight.
They don't sterilize them between flights, they just empty them.

28 out of 29 means one test was a false negative.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Did the Obvious tag have the day off?



Quarantined with Covid
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it. I won't be picking a seat in the sewage tank.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How would you like to be the guy that has to collect the samples?
Hey daddy what did you do today?


/ dad looks at you ...looks at the increased bills you caused and just starts crying.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collecting samples from every surface of airplane terlets to find out exactly what kind of germ stew lives  in airplane terlets has to be in the bottom ten preferred career paths available to college graduates.

Then again ass eating  seems to be trending up in popularity so what do I know?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


I'm.not saying they don't have any efficacy, just that the idea of them having any aboard a crowded aircraft is ridiculous. Are there any studies about that, specifically? Social distancing is said to work as well, but aircraft are social crowding.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Masks work if everyone uses them. Since they won't and we won't force them to, they aren't really helping that much.

We've decided the freedom to infect other people is more important than collectively stopping the disease.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Collecting samples from every surface of airplane terlets to find out exactly what kind of germ stew lives  in airplane terlets has to be in the bottom ten preferred career paths available to college graduates.

Then again ass eating  seems to be trending up in popularity so what do I know?


You just know that all the while, they're sitting there thinking "<I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest><I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest> <I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest>"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm flying from Denver to Dallas tomorrow...fantastic. ;)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How would you like to be the guy that has to collect the samples?
Hey daddy what did you do today?


Could always be worse.  Could be an Anal Wart Researcher.

"What do you do for a living?" ... "I'm a piano player in a whorehouse".
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Did the Obvious tag have the day off?


Ima tell y'all what's obvious. The COVID is just a hoax that Biden and Pelosi cooked up to frighten us all into becoming obedient little communists.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


We know.  You're terribly smart.


Just flew.  Wore my n95.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Because, they have an incessant driving need to prove how smert they are to the internet.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: And I'm flying from Denver to Dallas tomorrow...fantastic. ;)


Taking my 2nd trip to Denver from MSP In less than a year in a few weeks. Masking from shuttle bus to shuttle bus like I did last time and I and never tested positive

I am due
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: Ya'll a free to continue to use your disgusting flying cattle cars to travel.

/never been on a plane
//no plans anytime soon
///don't care


It's a fast way out of Ohio. 

Keep that in mind.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

We know.  You're terribly smart.


Just flew.  Wore my n95.


Not good enough unless it was tape-sealed to your face to prevent any possibility of leaks, and also if you were hosed down with Lysol and Bleach in a multi-stage decontamination process after reaching the outskirts of a safe destination.

Pressurized biohazard suits with a contained, sterile personal air supply are your only safe bet.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Because no one wears them correctly and it's not just a spittle-born infection, but unlike Southwestern it's airborne.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't pin this on Southwest.  Yet.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

I'm.not saying they don't have any efficacy, just that the idea of them having any aboard a crowded aircraft is ridiculous. Are there any studies about that, specifically? Social distancing is said to work as well, but aircraft are social crowding.


Flying concentration camp, containerized. An airplane has always been a forced-infection breeding tank, always.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

Masks work if everyone uses them. Since they won't and we won't force them to, they aren't really helping that much.

We've decided the freedom to infect other people is more important than collectively stopping the disease.


Yes, my freedom is more important than your paranoia about catching something that's the equivalent of a cold.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How would you like to be the guy that has to collect the samples?
Hey daddy what did you do today?


CSB - Mrs Ape has a masters degree and works in the aviation industry in sustainability.  She's literally had to dumpster dive at airports cataloging the trash to see how much recyclable materials were thrown away, etc.  Became a running gag "You should have stayed in school" as I only have a bachelor's degree, made more money, and never had to dig through the garbage.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: cfreak: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

Masks work if everyone uses them. Since they won't and we won't force them to, they aren't really helping that much.

We've decided the freedom to infect other people is more important than collectively stopping the disease.

Yes, my freedom is more important than your paranoia about catching something that's the equivalent of a cold.


Remember kids, don't feed it.

ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that explains it. Southwest is keeping everyone's baggage in quarantine.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Airlines dontm mind making passengers obey strict but silly safety rules.. How many fliers lives have been spared by making them all wear automotive style seatbelts but forbidding open carry parachutes?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Well that explains it. Southwest is keeping everyone's baggage in quarantine.


Colostomy bags?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that airplanes are constantly exchanging air, they're actually safer than most spaces would be with the same people. You're better off on a plane than you would be in, like, a similarly-shaped space with the same number of people that isn't a plane.

You can still get sick on a plane. But masks help, and the air exchange rate helps too.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: And I'm flying from Denver to Dallas tomorrow...fantastic. ;)


I just got off a 9.5 hour flight (Dublin to Seattle) two days ago.   I had the double bonus of Ms. Coughing Up a Lung a few seats behind me, and Mr. I Think I'll Just Recline My Seat the Whole Trip in front of me.

I don't think I caught anything, but I hope the asshole in front of me did.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised there was one covid-free.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: cfreak: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

Masks work if everyone uses them. Since they won't and we won't force them to, they aren't really helping that much.

We've decided the freedom to infect other people is more important than collectively stopping the disease.

Yes, my freedom is more important than your paranoia about catching something that's the equivalent of a cold.


Lol
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Greedy airlines have no one to blame but themselves. If not for those stupid baggage fees, people could check their Covid rather than bringing it on board.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


It's a numbers game. The house is going to win in the end, but every edge you give yourself improves your odds of delaying the reckoning.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Love the argument that masks don't work AND are the reason we see so many respiratory problems going around
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


So at least 6 Kevin Sorbos on this site.

Masks work. Period. A surgical mask keeps you from getting others sick.

An N95 protects you.

A surgical mask and N95 is best.

If you complain about that, then you better start complaining that your car has seat belts, anti-lock brakes, crumple zones, air bags, crash deterrent systems, etc.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Sexy Jesus: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

I'm.not saying they don't have any efficacy, just that the idea of them having any aboard a crowded aircraft is ridiculous. Are there any studies about that, specifically? Social distancing is said to work as well, but aircraft are social crowding.

Flying concentration camp, containerized. An airplane has always been a forced-infection breeding tank, always.


So what about the 90% or so of airline customers who don't get sick?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.


If everyone else was wearing masks too - and leaving them on during the whole flight - you might have a chance. The viral load in the air would probably be much, much lower and your mask would have a prayer of working for you. But that's not at all what's happening, pus you know... you also gotta wait in the airport which is another crowded public place where folks are not behaving responsibly. So yeah... farked.

My coworkers are all meeting in person next week in Texas. We've had in person meetings again a few time in the last few months and every time all my teammates get sick - and each time they get SICKER. This last time 3 out of 5 were sick for an entire month, two of them pretty bad. First it was everybody sick for a week, then two weeks, then three, now a month...

One of them was so sick from her last team trip that she was too sick with COVID to pack her own luggage for her trip over the holidays two weeks ago to visit relatives - and still went, unmasked, on the two hour flight. She was still sick a week later when she came back. Folks like that are going to be on any plane you take.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Ya'll a free to continue to use your disgusting flying cattle cars to travel.

/never been on a plane
//no plans anytime soon
///don't care


I avoid it if possible. But when I went to Italy, the options were fly, which took 8 to get to Paris and another 2 to Florence , or sail on a ship that would take 5-6 days to get there and be trapped on a ship with 7 or 8 times as many people.

True, I didn't HAVE to go to Italy, but its nice to see the extended family occasionally.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: mikaloyd: Collecting samples from every surface of airplane terlets to find out exactly what kind of germ stew lives  in airplane terlets has to be in the bottom ten preferred career paths available to college graduates.

Then again ass eating  seems to be trending up in popularity so what do I know?

You just know that all the while, they're sitting there thinking "<I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest><I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest> <I'm scraping off tree bark for a cancer cure in the bolivian rainforest>"


Eh, some people like poop.
 
semiotix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That does it, next flight I'm paying the extra $40 to get a seat outside of the lavatory holding tank.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?


Because they're morans who believe republicans?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: edmo: Sexy Jesus: If you believe it's now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again.

If you believe wearing a protective mask while sealed inside an aluminum tube full of hundreds of strangers will keep you from being exposed or exposing them, you might want to think again.

Masks work. Shown time and again.

Why do people keep telling us they don't?

I'm.not saying they don't have any efficacy, just that the idea of them having any aboard a crowded aircraft is ridiculous. Are there any studies about that, specifically? Social distancing is said to work as well, but aircraft are social crowding.



There are studies.

Airplanes are NOT that bad. The fresh air percentage has been increased and the air is filtered. Safer than being in a restaurant.

Now airports, cabs, etc, that is another matter.
 
