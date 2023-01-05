 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "All male citizens from 18 to 60 years old must come to an enlistment office or village executive committee to clarify their data." How do Putin and Lukashenko say "Trust me" to Belarusians?   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?


He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let's hope that starts the revolution, and that it is swift.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OptionC: He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.


This
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So now all of the Belarus enlistment centers will be burned to the ground and executive committees run out of town on a rail?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OptionC: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.


I'm increasingly suspecting a lot of this is ethnic cleansing. From both Russia and Belarus.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: OptionC: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.

I'm increasingly suspecting a lot of this is ethnic cleansing. From both Russia and Belarus.


Here's the problem with that plan. The survivors of the meatgrinder troops you send are now hardened, seasoned combat veterans with grudges and bad attitudes. Congratulations, you've formed the core of a future ethnic army.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.


His professional army still required Russian soldiers added to it's ranks to keep the people from overthrowing him
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?


3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?


I know plenty of hard working 60 year olds that would kick my ass left right and centre.

If you've worked a physical job your whole life and mostly took care of yourself, you're probably pretty farking strong at 60.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?


All you need is sacks of warm blood in uniforms, doesn't matter how old they are.

And I suppose 60year olds might be less likely to be blowing each other when they get killed, so thats a bonus (at least from the "Russia is manly man state and is totally more hardcore than anyone else" viewpoint they've been trying to push for the past 50 years).
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?


Yes.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: OptionC: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

He might keep his professional army at home and just send a bunch of conscripts to the meat grinder.

I'm increasingly suspecting a lot of this is ethnic cleansing. From both Russia and Belarus.


I don't think Belarus has regions like Kalmykia or Buryatia. This is just old fashioned Russian desperation.

Plan A was to use minority blood to conquer Ukraine because those regions had high military participation, but those guys are dead now. Plan B was poor Russians (like the guys blown up in Makiivka this week). Plan C appears to be Belarusians.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know this one. A head strong daughter goes of in her father's place with a wise cracking dragon and a lucky cricket
 
starlost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haha. I'm fat and old and weak with lousy eyesight and if i was over there their would be nothing i was good at.
Um err, nevermind.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?

I know plenty of hard working 60 year olds that would kick my ass left right and centre.

If you've worked a physical job your whole life and mostly took care of yourself, you're probably pretty farking strong at 60.


I don't think the problem with and takeaway from drafting 60 year olds from a different country is that 60 year olds suck.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the military equivalent of an email asking you to call a Pakistani phone number to clarify your credit card details.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harlee: Here's the problem with that plan. The survivors of the meatgrinder troops you send are now hardened, seasoned combat veterans with grudges and bad attitudes. Congratulations, you've formed the core of a future ethnic army.


In a different conflict that might be true. In this one, where Russian troops get practically zero training, garbage equipment, and return with crippling wounds if they return at all, they're not creating Rambos. They're mostly just growing sunflowers.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?

All you need is sacks of warm blood in uniforms, doesn't matter how old they are.

And I suppose 60year olds might be less likely to be blowing each other when they get killed, so thats a bonus (at least from the "Russia is manly man state and is totally more hardcore than anyone else" viewpoint they've been trying to push for the past 50 years).


Umm...now there's a take I haven't seen before regarding the perils of war.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?

I know plenty of hard working 60 year olds that would kick my ass left right and centre.

If you've worked a physical job your whole life and mostly took care of yourself, you're probably pretty farking strong at 60.


Statistics are going to beat anecdotal evidence
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleze: Maker_of_Roads: SpectroBoy: Monty_Zoncolan: 1st: "clarify"

2nd: Lukaschenko can't spare troops, who will protect him?

3rd:  60!?!?!?!  How desperate are they?!?!?

All you need is sacks of warm blood in uniforms, doesn't matter how old they are.

And I suppose 60year olds might be less likely to be blowing each other when they get killed, so thats a bonus (at least from the "Russia is manly man state and is totally more hardcore than anyone else" viewpoint they've been trying to push for the past 50 years).

Umm...now there's a take I haven't seen before regarding the perils of war.


There are no atheists heterosexuals in foxholes. Or something.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Sacrifices must be made in these times, and you are all it until we can figure out what the extradition situation is in Ibiza."
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sleze:
EdgeRunner:

I remember reading someplace that there was footage of a drone strike, one of those commercial drones with a mortar/hand grenade attached, where the two orcs were blowing each other when they were killed by the drone.

I'll see if I can't find it (I'm at work, so simply googling "russians blowing each other killed" probably isn't an option).
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.