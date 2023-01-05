 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Mystery time: Dozens of solar powered antennae rigs pop up in the Salt Lake City foothills   (ksltv.com) divider line
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cryptocurrency? Wat?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most likely a government research project and someone is going to be unhappy when they find out their sensor network was removed.

Those antennas look like they would be very low frequency.  I'm guessing animal tracking so they will only be checked on a few times a decade.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meddling kids!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

They would have cleared it with the local land authority.  The government would have also tagged it as their property with a contact number if anyone had a question.  My guess is crypto.  The locals in the area don't understand that they just can't do whatever the hell they want on public land.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Crypto bros are the worse.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
US Government project (olive drab paint job on the gear, professional looking construction and installation, multiple remote locations).  Poster above is correct, someone is about to get an ass chewing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those are 5G transmitters to take down the sheeple that let the Demoncrats "vaccinate" them against the lab-manufactured "COVID" "virus". They must be stopped, but unfortunately Soros hired anteefa to force enough Republicans to obstruct appointment of a House speaker to get to the bottom of Hunter Biden's laptop. Study it out.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There has to be more to it than a battery, solar panel and antenna.  That stuff does nothing.  Is there a recording gizmo or a sensing gizmo?  Is there a radio somewhere in there?  A solar panel, battery and antenna can't do anything.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are creating a web of power to the central antenna, the Moroni (get a brain!) on the Cathedral top..
All of this to open their Stargate...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously Mormons attempting to contact Moroni.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
- bolted into rock
- guy-wire for stability
- high hard-to-reach places
- premium parts
- consistent across many locations

That's a million dollar project, be it something secret for a three letter agency or something benign like animal or weather tracking

Somebody somewhere spent a lot of time and effort to put those up, and somebody else failed to make sure all the people overseeing the land were properly informed of at least their existence and necessity (if not their purpose)

The "going to the media before we have any idea what it is" seems like a power trip for the public lands officials, finding these things possibly being the most excitement they've had in years
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Possibly. Or it could be a convenient way to spread the news that individuals, organisations or other agencies installing unlabelled shiat around the place will not be tolerated. Sort of metaphorically 'shaking the tree' and seeing who falls out / responds / complains.

\whynotboth.jpg
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Jewish Space Lasers. New Utahness: Mormon Space Lasers!

/ Dese-ray
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

How else can you inform unknown people that they can't do something?
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How exactly would an array of small antenna fixtures in the wilderness be related to crypto, as suggested?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We could tell you, but then we'd have to kill you...
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's not yet known if the devices are allowed or not. They haven't opened one up yet, they have no idea what they even do. They're assuming the devices are not allowed

For your question, they could have done a press release and a similar media PSA bit about "don't put your personal gear on public land" with common examples. Instead they focused on something that might be 100% legit, just unknown at this time

Hell, even if they are for something nefarious, some major crime operation, I bet the future investigators/FBI would have appreciated not telling the whole damn world that the devices are now compromised
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

its probably the Helium network. the antennas are hotspots originally for iot now they are also doing 5g. i had a hotspot in the LA area last year and made pretty good money until the price of the token dropped. anyway its actually a pretty cool use case for crypto and is now one of the largest public iot networks. in other words if you are a startup making gps trackers for pets or connected toasters or long range remote control dildos etc you don't have to use cellular and don't have to deploy your own gateway network which would cost $$$$$$

read more at helium.com
 
