 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Eight family members, five of them children, found dead from gunshots at house in Enoch, UT, as War of Domestic Violence continues unabated   (ksl.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, Criminal Investigation Department, Police, Iron County, Utah, Prayer, Constable, State, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of a family  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder what the statistics are, in terms of welfare checks, re: how many people are  found fine, in distress, in critical distress, or dead? I think if I had to do that job, I would never tire of finding out that a person is fine and the check was unnecessary.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But we all can pray ... that their families and the neighbors, and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place,"

Mormonism is what happened in this place.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first read this as enough, UT...........enough
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: But we all can pray ... that their families and the neighbors, and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place,"

Mormonism is what happened in this place.


Let's just hope this isn't another criminal studies student gone amok.

/ Details haven't been released, conclusions jumped off cliff etc.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight family members, five of them children.   That's one man, three wives and four kids.    If that isn't family values I don't know what is.
 
mrs. badcrumble [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a classic "family annihilator" situation. My money is on hearing all about the father's financial problems in the next few days.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small cult or family annihilator?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We won't know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy. But we all can pray ... that their families and the neighbors, and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place," Dotson said.

Damn straight.  With thousands of people killed in mass shootings across the past couple decades, praying is the best option we have available to us.  Get to it, Utahans.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine you're an innocent gun and this becomes your world :,(
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Small cult or family annihilator?


I believe they were a not-so-well-regulated militia.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does anyone really think that this story and the below story about antennas around Salt Lake City aren't connected?

/And I'm all out of tinfoil.  Will plastic wrap work as a substitute?
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Big Data can do amazing things. By now everyone's heard the story of how retailer Target had a coupon-sending algorithm that knew a teenager was pregnant before her own father did.

Start having Big Data figuring out why people do mass shootings.

What? That can't be monetized the way consumer spending is?

Never mind then. It isn't worth the bother.
 
pheed
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's just get all of this out of the way.

...just as the Founding Fathers intended.
Are the guns ok?
The Second Amendment is a curse upon this country
An armed society is a polite society.
If only one of those kids had been armed...
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: Big Data can do amazing things. By now everyone's heard the story of how retailer Target had a coupon-sending algorithm that knew a teenager was pregnant before her own father did.

Start having Big Data figuring out why people do mass shootings.

What? That can't be monetized the way consumer spending is?

Never mind then. It isn't worth the bother.


Fark needs a profound button.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pheed: Let's just get all of this out of the way.

...just as the Founding Fathers intended.
Are the guns ok?
The Second Amendment is a curse upon this country
An armed society is a polite society.
If only one of those kids had been armed...


I have a feeling that this family was going to be wiped out, even if there was no gun involved.

But, yes. The 2nd is a curse upon our society.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Utah kinda farked me in this year's Rose Bowl, so ...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm from the NRA and the solution is clear - more guns. Let's start arming children.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My friend's step dad murder suicided his family after he lost his job and my brother's neighbor did the same thing a few years later. It was crazy. Growing up in an area that was in the mid stage of collapse kinda sucked.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And where was Courtney Love during the event..?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Cops responding to social wellness call upset to find noone left to shoot"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The most important thing that we can say right now is that this community is feeling remorse

Remorse?

/a feeling of sadness and being sorry for something you have done
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrs. badcrumble: Sounds like a classic "family annihilator" situation. My money is on hearing all about the father's financial problems in the next few days.


Well he was an insurance agent and 750 ml of 12 year Glenfiddich says the LDS is a contingent bene on all of those policies. Wonder if they'll pay out.

We should really work on not having everyone armed to the farking teeth all the time and also mental health in this country. It doesn't have to be one or the other...we could do both at the same time and more. This is especially going to be important as things get worse going into the 2030s.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
South Utah, polygamist country.  The polygamist always get all doomsdaying, the world is ending whenever one of their leaders goes to prison for marrying and raping little girls, so I am wondering if some polygamist patriarch killed his two wives and five children then himself.

Of course it could just be just non-polygamist going crazy and violent, that is a huge problem in the rest of Utah as well, but you have to wonder about south Utah.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Imagine you're an innocent gun and this becomes your world :,(


Holy crap...  I have a song for that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWR-q0THij8

I played guitar on the track.  lol
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: Big Data can do amazing things. By now everyone's heard the story of how retailer Target had a coupon-sending algorithm that knew a teenager was pregnant before her own father did.

Start having Big Data figuring out why people do mass shootings.

What? That can't be monetized the way consumer spending is?

Never mind then. It isn't worth the bother.


"You may be interested in ammunition, flowers, and caskets."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fat_free: Utah kinda farked me in this year's Rose Bowl, so ...


I'm sorry I missed that.  Did that happen during the parade or the half-time show?
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: "We won't know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy. But we all can pray ... that their families and the neighbors, and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place," Dotson said.

Damn straight.  With thousands of people killed in mass shootings across the past couple decades, praying is the best option we have available to us.  Get to it, Utahans.


8 dead out of 8000 town population?  The rest should move someplace safe, like Chicago.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whats the over-under on the cops doing a welfare check, and then accidentally just straight up killing all 8 of the family members?

I've just saiyan, "At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large" feels like a weird thing to say when 8 people are dead from gunshot wounds in one incident.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrs. badcrumble: Sounds like a classic "family annihilator" situation. My money is on hearing all about the father's financial problems in the next few days.


Or sexual abuse. The lds church is in the midst of a huge cover-up.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess what? If we didn't have warped conservatives and the way the 2nd is interpreted we wouldn't have this problem. We can't get rid of conservatives, but we CAN get rid of the 2nd!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: fat_free: Utah kinda farked me in this year's Rose Bowl, so ...

I'm sorry I missed that.  Did that happen during the parade or the half-time show?


All game long, unfortunately. :'-(
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: With thousands of people killed in mass shootings across the past couple decades, praying is the best option we have available to us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrs. badcrumble [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khatores: Well he was an insurance agent and 750 ml of 12 year Glenfiddich says the LDS is a contingent bene on all of those policies. Wonder if they'll pay out.


Maybe. It also makes me wonder if he was a real insurance agent, or an MLM "insurance agent" and had finally run out of potential marks.

/ Sees your Glenfiddich 12, raises you my Talisker 18.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.